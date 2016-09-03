Carrie Beth’s Top Picks for Sept. 4-11

Friday
White Water Classic Concert
Featuring R&B legends Sir Charles, Willie Clayton and special guest Cupid. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Phenix City Amphitheater, 508 Dillingham St. $20 advance/$25 at gate. Purchase tickets at www.whitewaterclassic.com or the Phenix City Parks and Recreation office, 1500 Airport Road. 334-291-4719
Friday-Sept. 11
Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show
This annual show features more than 100 vendors selling vintage, handmade, original and re-purposed goods. Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Ave. $5 entry fee good for all three days. Ages 12 and under are free.
Saturday
Barstool Prophets concert
Part of the Craft Beer Festival. 2 p.m. Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain. www.callawaygardens.com
Flutist Jonathan Snowden
Former principal flutists of the London Philharmonic Orchestra presents an evening of music for flute and piano. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall, 900 Broadway. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Doughboy Football Season Opener
The Doughboys take on Texas A&T. 11 a.m. Doughboy Stadium, 153 Sigerfoos Road, Fort Benning. Home games are always free. www.benningmwr.com
Basket Weaving: Delightful Versatility
Attend this Art & Garden Workshop and learn how to make a 4-by-6 wood bottom basket with a square dip handle. All materials will be provided and the workshop is suitable for beginners. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Violet Classroom, Discovery Center, Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, Ga. $60 per guest, $54 for annual passholders. callwaygardens.com
