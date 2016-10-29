How to decorate Halloween cookies

Food blogger Rose Buchmiller shares her recipe and baking tips for Halloween-themed cookies.
Jennifer Hodges The Belleville News-Democrat

Unique partnership restores popular food item to local fair

It all started in 1946, the year after World War II ended. The Exchange Club of Columbus began selling footlong hot dogs at the Chattahoochee Valley Fair. That tradition ended six years ago as the Exchange Club continued to sell its fall classic meal, but did so at the Shriner's Club in Midtown. Now, the Exchange Club footlong is back. But how can that be? Easy, Columbus Civic Center Director Ross Horner set as one of his goals to bring the traditional fair food back alongside the cotton candy and deep fried Oreos. And he did through a unique partnership. The local Exchange Club, now 33 members, did not have the volunteers to staff the booth. Horner proposed they let the Civic Center uses the name, produce the hot dogs with the same products from the same vendors and sell them with a percentage going to the Exchange Club. They worked a deal a couple of months ago. The Exchange Club did its traditional hot dog event last week at the Shriner's Club. This week, with one of two club members in the booth next to the Civic Center, Exchange Club footlongs are being sold at the fair.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into town

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been seen on the streets of Columbus and Phenix City and will be at several events over the weekend. Local fan Andrew Rickman caught up with the Wienermobile Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. We'll have interviews with the hotdoggers who travel with it later today at www.ledger-enquirer.com

Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

Video and an incident report were leaked to All on Georgia by “sources in the school system” and posted on the site two days after the district released a statement that Montravious Thomas was “up and walking and not in distress” after allegedly being body-slammed by a behavioral specialist. The Muscogee County School District has denied the Ledger-Enquirer’s open records request for the video.

Fair hosts free event for special needs students

Kissel Entertainment and the Greater Columbus Fair hosted Thursday morning a special, invitational-only event for more than 100 local special-needs students and their families. They were able to ride free on several select rides. The Greater Columbus Fair opened Oct. 26 and is at South Commons through Nov. 2.

Dance workshop brings fun to a senior center

Two instructors from Pilobolus, a modern dance company, took their dance steps to Frank Chester Senior Center on Wednesday morning. The senior participants learned about balance, how to mobilize their bodies to avoid falls, and a different style of dancing. The event aims to promote Pilobolus’ show Shadowland at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on Oct. 28. Here is the schedule for the dance workshop: Thursday, Oct. 27: 9:00- 9:45 AM Downtown Elementary 10:30- 11:30 AM Main Library 4:00- 5:30 PM Girl’s Inc, Levy Road 4:00- 5:30 PM Empower Youth, Boys and Girls Teen Center Friday, Oct. 28: 11:00- 12:00 PM Shirley Winston Center 4:00- 6:15 PM Columbus Ballet

