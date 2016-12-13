This easy truffle recipe will be a perfect edition to your holiday

Freelance writer Jackie Kennedy of Troup County led Diverse Power’s 21-month project that culminated in the May debut of “Place and Plate: Culture and Cooking in West Georgia.” The book celebrates the culture and cooking of West Georgia.
Vance West and Paul Pierce star in the current Springer Opera House production of "A Tuna Christmas." How do they portray so many different characters during the course of an evening? They offer a few acting insights in this short video.
Watch as more than 703 Columbus State University graduates enter the Columbus Civic Center to receive their degree diplomas, hear some good advice for their future endeavors and celebrate their accomplishments
A small grass fire broke out Friday evening when a leg flare worn by a parachutist with the Silver Wings jump team created a small fire upon his landing. The jump was part of a celebration of the lighting of the Christmas lights on the 250-foot Airborne tower at Fort Benning. The fire was quickly extinguished.