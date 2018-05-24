Learn how to cook Shrimp & Grits

In this March 2015 video Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company owner and chef Trevor Morris showed the Ledger-Enquirer how to create his pan seared duck breast and foie gras confit, with pearl onions and cherries in a Malbec reduction.
Tippin's Groumet Pies is set to roll out nearly 600,000 pies this holiday season — more than any time in its nearly four decades of operations in Kansas City. President Mark Boyer gave The Star a tour of the pie plant where its three most popular-
Freelance writer Jackie Kennedy of Troup County led Diverse Power’s 21-month project that culminated in the May debut of “Place and Plate: Culture and Cooking in West Georgia.” The book celebrates the culture and cooking of West Georgia.
Heavy overnight rains damaged or washed out four bridges in rural Lee County. Residents said that Lee County Highway Department crews were out before sunrise, assessing damage and placing road blocks before traffic morning traffic took to the roads
The GRT Summer Theatre Festival kicks off with "The Fox on the Fairway", written by Ken Ludwig. It opens May 24 at Columbus State University's Riverside Theatre complex and is part of CSU's "Bring Your Own Dinner" Dinner Theatre. Meet the cast here.
Heavy overnight rains have caused the Georgia Department of Transportation to shut down Highway 27 in Cataula. Reports indicate the bridge over Standing Boy Creek, just North of GEO Mart on Highway 27 in Cataula, is submerged under water.