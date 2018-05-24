Learn how to cook Shrimp & Grits

Horry-Georgetown Technical College Associate Culinary Arts Professor Chef Bill Twaler instructs how to cook Shrimp & Grits at the Horry-Georgetown Culinary Institute
Inside Tippin's: Kansas City's popular pie maker

Tippin's Groumet Pies is set to roll out nearly 600,000 pies this holiday season — more than any time in its nearly four decades of operations in Kansas City. President Mark Boyer gave The Star a tour of the pie plant where its three most popular-

Garden Guacamole

Looking for a way to elevate your guacamole? Watch this short video to learn a few tricks that will add new flavor and textures to your recipe.

Latest News

Flood waters destroy roads on Lee County 318

Heavy overnight rains damaged or washed out four bridges in rural Lee County. Residents said that Lee County Highway Department crews were out before sunrise, assessing damage and placing road blocks before traffic morning traffic took to the roads