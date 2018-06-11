Home & Garden

Design Recipes: Transform your space with these low-cost refreshers

By CATHY HOBBS Tribune News Service

June 11, 2018 04:00 AM

Whether you are looking to sell or to dwell, there is always room to infuse a fresh, new look into a space that may be perceived as tired, worn or outdated. While a full renovation may be an option, it doesn't have to be. With a bit of creativity, planning and perhaps a bit of do-it-yourself work, making your home feel inviting and refreshed doesn't have to break the bank.

WHAT'S WORTH IT? WHAT'S NOT?

It is a common dilemma for many homeowners. Where should you invest your renovation dollars? A good rule of thumb is to invest in areas that may potentially add value, such as upgrading a bathroom or kitchen. Next, look to outdoor areas that can enhance the appearance or curb appeal, such as a new door, fresh siding or enhanced landscaping.

IDEAS FOR QUICK, LOW COST REFRESHERS

First, set a budget. Even a small budget can go a long way with proper planning. The key is to maximize value by selectively choosing to spend money on key items that may be viewed as a valued upgrade, especially as it relates to resale value, should you ever decide to sell your home.

Some ideas for quick low cost refreshers include:

– Replacing a kitchen countertop.

– Repainting cabinets. This is one of the least expensive ways to infuse a fresh modern look into an older kitchen.

– Replacing basic appliances such as a dishwasher or refrigerator. Stainless steel remains the most desirable.

– Installing an inexpensive vinyl tile over an existing floor. A 12-by-24-inch tile tends to be a more modern look, compared to a 10-by-10 inch tile.

– Replace basic, elements such as toilets and faucets in a bathroom. This is a prime example of how a little can go a long way.

The Design Recipes design team was recently asked to implement some low-cost refreshers to help transform a 1950s home located in southern New Jersey.

Here's some insight into how an outdated home was transformed into one that is now more modern and fresh.

LIVING ROOM

Refreshers:

– Slipcover for an existing sofa

Cost: $95

– Toss pillows

Cost: $45

– Wall mirror

Cost: $0 (removed from above a bedroom dresser)

– Artwork

Cost: $125

– Area rug

Cost: $125

– Coffee Table

Cost: $0 (a pair of repurposed bookcases)

– Floor lamp

Cost: $45

KITCHEN

Refreshers:

– New stainless steel dishwasher

Cost: $350

– New stainless refrigerator

Cost: $995

– Repainting of kitchen cabinetry

Cost: $60 per gallon of paint. Approximately six cans used.

– New cabinet hardware and hinges

Cost: $100

– Groutable vinyl tile, 12-by-24 inches

Cost: $1.25 per square foot

BATHROOM

Refreshers:

– Groutable vinyl tile, 12-by-24 inches

Cost: $1.25 per square foot

– New toilet

Cost: $195

– Cabinet with sink

Cost: $285

– New faucet and showerhead

Cost: $155

– Medicine cabinet

Cost: $125.00

MASTER BEDROOM

Refreshers:

– Fresh coat of paint

Cost: $60 per gallon

– Side tables

Cost: $45

Bedding

– Cost: $75

– Table lamp

Cost: $55

– Toss pillows

Cost: $45

– Area rug:

Cost: $95

SECOND BEDROOM

Refreshers:

– Fresh coat of paint

Cost: $60 per gallon

– Headboard

Cost: $65

– Side table

Cost: $25

– Bedding

Cost: $95

– Cotton area rug

Cost: $45

THIRD BEDROOM

Refreshers:

– Fresh coat of paint

Cost: $60 per gallon

– Console table

Cost: $85

– Bedding

Cost: $185

– Table lamp

Cost: $55

– Toss pillows

Cost: $45

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com .

  Comments  