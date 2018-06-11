Plumber: Stainless steel farmhouse sinks a great contemporary kitchen pick

Q: Dear Ed: We plan to get rig of our tile kitchen counters and replace them with stone. While our counters are in bad shape, the cabinets look great and will stay. I really want a contemporary sink with an apron front. But my husband says no way, because an apron front sink requires very aggressive cutting of the base cabinets. We are on a budget, any ideas?
– Ann, New Jersey
A: First, if you want a contemporary-looking apron front or farmhouse sink, look into the new stainless steel farmhouse style sinks.
These new sinks are available in under-mount models and feature thick smart-looking stainless steel front panels.
Other features can include deep bowls, built-in sound absorbing pads and custom-made sink mats to help protect the sink bottom.
Now for the really good news. New technology makes some farmhouse sinks available in a self-trimming design. Simply put, with a self-trimming farmhouse sink, usually only a simple rough cut is needed, since the special apron front overlaps the cabinet.
Bottom line: Your apron-front dream will not be sunk if you install a self-trimming farmhouse sink!
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
Comments