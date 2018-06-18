Style at Home: My Showtime Market report: Hot trends and what I loved

In my 30-plus years in retail, I've been to a zillion markets. It takes a lot to wow me anymore. But oh my, that's exactly what happened at the June Showtime Market in High Point, N.C. Here's the official description of this fabric market that is a dream-come-true for fabric fanatics like me: "The internationally acclaimed Showtime Market offers the most comprehensive fabric, leather and trim presentations." My description? Wow. Just, Wow.
Most of those who attend the market are furniture makers. But we carry so much fabric at Nell Hill's that we always take a team to see what's new and which fabrics by the yard we want to add to our collection.
There is so much to tell you about the new trends showcased at market and the amazing designers who are passionate about their fabric collections. Here are my top takeaways:
PERFORMANCE FABRICS ARE A MIRACLE. SERIOUSLY.
If you've ever shied away from upholstering your sofa in a light-colored neutral because you were sure your kids, pets or husband would destroy it, never fear. Crypton to the rescue! Now you can welcome white, cream – any light color – into your home. Crypton fabric is treated to resist stains and inhibit the growth of bacteria. A customer shared that her daughter took a Sharpie and drew a picture of a house and trees on their sofa. Miraculously, it all came out!
ART IS INSPIRING FABRICS.
We fell in love with the fabric of Lacefield Designs. Their line of art-inspired textiles was stunning. Their styles have been featured in House Beautiful, Traditional Home, HGTV Magazine and InStyle.
BOHEMIAN NATURALS STOLE OUR HEARTS.
We were enchanted by the work of Keystone Weaving, with their natural, organic textiles that took neutrals to a whole new level. These texture-rich fabrics seemed as if they would be at home in a Malibu beach house in the '70s, perfect for those who like an evolved, retro feel in their interior spaces, or something that reflects nature.
NICHE DESIGNERS ARE PUTTING THEIR HEARTS INTO THEIR LINES.
As a small retailer who spends every day working in the store with customers, I really enjoy meeting other interior design entrepreneurs who love what they do. Their enthusiasm about the power of their designs to help people create spaces they love was infectious.
There were so many wonderful designers we enjoyed talking with, but one that captivated me was Laura & Kiran. I want to tell you more about this remarkable couple and the company they created in a future blog. (Kiran told us he and Laura met in India, and their first date lasted 36 hours. And, their love affair is still going strong today. Sigh!)
GREEN IS THE NEW BLACK.
When the designers told us this, they meant fabrics that are eco-friendly. We love that. But we're also crazy about the color itself. It's right up there with blue on my short list of color crushes.
RED IS SHOWING STRONG.
Red is getting more and more popular in interior design. I'm glad to have it back. We were over the moon about this red and blue fabric, a new interpretation of a traditional Ikat design. I can see this on a chair or pillow.
This column was adapted from Mary Carol Garrity's blog at www.nellhills.com. She can be reached at marycarol@nellhills.com .
