‘The Dream’ and MLK’s legacy lives this weekend in Columbus

On Sunday, Martin Luther King Jr. would turn 88 years old. I have a grandmother that age. She’s active, engaged and sharp. It’s not difficult to imagine that Dr. King would have been the same.
Many Americans, regardless of personal identity, feel the absence of a leader like Dr. King in the ongoing fight for equality. He had a special ability to both articulate the realities of oppressed Americans while entreating unity across racial, spiritual and socioeconomic lines. That’s something I long to see, more all the time: American unity that acknowledges and crosses lines.
Saturday, the Mayor’s Commission on Unity, Diversity and Prosperity will present The Dream Lives, its annual MLK Jr. event. According to its website, “The Dream Lives is an annual celebratory tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It demonstrates through talent, presentations and speakers that the principles espoused by Dr. King still resonate today. Each year we seek to further invigorate the spirit of the MLK legacy to address the challenges of today. Each year we also seek to broaden the commitment to Dr. King’s dream by drawing in citizens of all ages, races and walks of life. This event unifies the community and provides an opportunity to appropriately honor a man who gave his life in the quest for equality and prosperity for all.”
I have attended this event for the past two years. I’m excited to be there again. It is a lovely glimpse of our city, unified in the spirit of peace and understanding, reflecting the diversity that makes us uniquely Columbus.
During the unity processional, bands will play and citizens will walk and converge on the open space where the rest of the event takes place. There are always plenty of things for the kids to get into – crafts, giveaways, and bounce houses come to mind. There are incredible dance and music performances from local groups, and the keynote speaker is always a treat. This year we have violinist Damien Escobar to look forward to.
Still, Saturday will come and go and the feeling of isolation or division may start to swell in us again.
So where do we find those areas of unity outside of events like this? For me, I find it at work with my colleagues and especially my students. I find it at church with my fellow members. I find it at home with my husband and children. I find it around a coffee table with a couple bottles of wine and a handful of friends. You may name some of the same places for yourself.
But what about finding unity with strangers or in strange places? That’s what’s so powerful about The Dream Lives. You’ll probably see someone you know there, but there will be so many others you don’t know. And yet, we will be unified in spirit, in local citizenry, and in time and space. It’s a very moving experience, and one that aptly reflects the essence of Dr. King’s legacy. Hope to see you there.
