Column: Get out in the world and help instead of passing judgment

1:22 What's a balloon meister? Find out here. Pause

2:43 Shannon Phillips talks about addiction recovery

2:35 These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse

2:40 Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

0:40 Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’

1:18 Alabama football fans in Phenix City show their spirit

5:07 File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014.

1:44 Looking back: Super Bowl Sunday festivities

4:02 Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids