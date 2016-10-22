Columbus woman active in jail ministry despite health struggles

She has spent practically all of her 70 years getting from place to place in a wheelchair. She can do nothing with her left arm and little with her right.
Despite this, twice a week, Wanda Grimes visits the Muscogee County Jail and teaches the Bible to female prisoners — something she has done for 22 years.
“I thank God for having his hand on me all my life. He has been using me to carry out his good works,” Grimes said. “I tell the girls they can have a much better life and one which won’t end after death.”
In the past, she also volunteered at Midtown Medical Center, working at the desk in the intensive care unit.
Grimes feels she served God in that role, as well.
“I believe in using every talent I have,” Grimes said. “Jesus told me that if I followed him, he would make me a satisfied life, and it has been so despite my health problems. Helping others has given me great satisfaction.”
Grimes writes about her life in a new paperback book, “So Great A Love,” which can be purchased at Cherokee Press/Diversified Printing Services on Cherokee Avenue in Columbus.
When Grimes was born prematurely in Columbus, she weighed just 2 pounds, 3 ounces.
“We didn’t think she would survive,” her mother, June Freeman of Columbus, said.
Freeman was a 17-year-old bride at the time.
At one point, Grimes was taken off an incubator and turned blue. She had to be rushed back to the hospital for medical care.
“It was scary,” Freeman said.
Grimes was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was nine months old. CP is a neurological disorder caused by brain damage and results in a loss or impairment of motor function. It affects body movement, muscle control, muscle coordination, reflex, posture and balance and may also impact fine and gross motor skills.
In an interview, Grimes said she never has walked.
“My stepfather used to carry me all the time until I was 10. I got too heavy and began using a wheelchair,” she said.
After attending Jordan Vocational High School, she attended what was then Columbus College and received a degree in secondary education.
But she was never allowed to teach.
“I could not get a job,” Grimes said. “They said I did not have enough stamina.
“I wanted to teach so much.”
She recalled devoting herself to God when she was not quite 4 years old during a Sunday school class.
“Wanda dreamed of being a missionary, but her health would not allow her to do that,” Freeman said
Grimes found a soul mate and was married for 42 years to Ken Grimes until his death in 2015. Her husband also had health issues — he had Pott disease, a form of musculoskeletal tuberculosis and was paralyzed on his left side. The couple had a son, Jason, who was born with microcephaly, a rare neurological disorder. Jason struggled with severe physical problems his entire life and died at 22 in 2004.
“I was blessed with both of them,” Grimes said. “Truly blessed.”
Grimes never lets her condition depress her.
“With the help of Jesus and my mama, I have just done the best I could with what I have,” Grimes said.
When Grimes first began teaching at the jail, her mother went along, too.
“At first, it was just to make sure Wanda would be safe,” said Freeman, who also has worked with inmates. “Wanda just loves the Lord.”
The group Grimes works with in the jail is known as Church Ladies. Prison chaplain Neil Richardson wrote about the women, the Chattahoochee Valley Jail Ministry and Grimes in her book.
Richardson calls Grimes a “sold-out servant of Christ.”
“Wanda, although physically trapped in her wheelchair, possesses a spirit which soars like an eagle’s as she led and still leads women to Christ. She has spent over 20 years sharing the love of Jesus within the Muscogee County Jail and promises to do so until her final breath. Her dedication to this ministry has withstood the changes and challenges of time and administrative action within the county to reach the level of success not attained.”
Grimes said on some visits she works with one prisoner, but at other times it could be as many as a dozen. She has seen many women change their lives after finding Jesus. One named Linda now goes with Richardson and Grimes on speaking engagements and teaches the Bible in the jail.
Grimes recalled giving a lesson to Linda and as Grimes was being ushered out, the prisoner told Grimes, “I want to know God like you do.”
Grimes replied, “Get a Bible and read it,” which Linda did for two months.
Grimes was encouraged to write her book by Wynn Butts, a friend from Evangel Temple where she attends services.
“It took me seven years to write. It takes awhile to type with one finger,” said a smiling Grimes.
Following a small stroke, she received assistance from volunteers with the typing.
“The Lord told me I needed to finish the book,” she said. “I hope reading it will inspire others.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
