Word of Truth Ministries to feed apartment residents a Thanksgiving meal

The Rev. Christopher D. Smith of Word of Truth Ministries in Columbus is ready to do some serious cooking.
So is church minister Carol Thomas.
On Nov. 22 at 3 p.m., the two, with the assistance of church congregants, will be serving a Thanksgiving meal to residents at the Alpine Apartments on Alpine Drive and also to anyone who decides to stop by.
“We are going to have the grills working,” Smith said of the event. He will be in charge of preparing smoked turkey, ham and chicken.
“I have a passion for cooking,” said Thomas, who will be overseeing the preparation of dressing and a variety of vegetables.
The cooking will take place in several homes.
“We will have plenty of desserts, too,” Thomas said. “Really delicious ones.”
Smith said he loves to cook on the grill and has been known to sell barbecue on the side of the road.
This is the second year the church has conducted the event, which is expected to last about three hours.
In 2015, the dinner was served at the church on Cusseta Avenue and about 175 people were fed. This year, Smith is expecting to serve about 250 at the meal held two days before the holiday.
Although the apartments are just a couple of blocks away from the church, the pastor said many people could not find transportation. Many are elderly.
One church member brought people back and forth in her pickup truck.
Smith said any food left over will likely go to the House of Mercy as it did last year.
“It is low-income housing,” Smith said of the complex. “Some of the people there would never be able to have a Thanksgiving meal anything like we provide.”
Thomas said the event went well last year.
“Last year, there were people crying,” she said. “They were so happy to get the meal. They were just so grateful. It really makes you feel good to do for others.”
While the church will not have a similar event for Christmas, the church will provide special baskets of food for some needy families.
The church also hopes to deliver some toys to children.
In August, the 40-member church sponsored a back-to-school bash in which children received free supplies, clothes, food and haircuts.
“The children also heard from mentors about the importance of education,” said Smith, standing in front of a banner reading: “The Family That Prays Together Stays Together. We Are Family.”
A mission statement of the church is “To draw the lost with love, peace, joy, hope and faith through the word of God.”
Though the church is small, its outreach is big.
Members lead Bible studies at shelters for abused women, conduct a hospital ministry and sing at nursing homes.
“We want to be of assistance to anyone in need,” Smith said. “If they are down, we tell them the situation is not permanent. We try to get them back on their feet. We just love people.”
Thomas said she is feeling no pressure about being in charge of the meal.
“All the pressure comes from me,” Smith said, laughing.
The non-denominational church was founded by Smith four years ago. He said he has heard the old building had previously been used as a café and laundry.
He said his church members come from all areas.
The 45-year-old Kendrick High School graduate, an ordained Baptist minister, said he has known since he was a young child that he wanted to serve God in some fashion. He said he became serious about the ministry when he was in his teens.
Smith said a pastor at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus, the Rev. J.C. Flagg, was a big inspiration to him.
He said the Thanksgiving event will go on rain or shine.
“I am excited about it,” Smith said. “It will be great food and great fellowship.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
