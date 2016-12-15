Sumbry, Voices of Zion to host Christmas concert

Josiah Sumbry says his musical ability is a gift from God.
And it’s something he loves to share with others.
Sumbry will share that gift again on Sunday when the choir he directs, The Voices of Zion from Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, performs their annual Christmas concert.
The free show is 6 p.m. in the sanctuary on South Seale Street in Phenix City. The theme is “Come Let Us Worship Christ the Lord.”
In addition to the choir, the church’s minister of music said there will be five guest soloists, some of whom he has worked with for as many as 30 years, and, for whom, he has great admiration.
“You should come early because we fill the place fast,” Sumbry said of the space that seats about 300.
The church will have a television screen in the fellowship hall or multipurpose room for additional guests.
Consisting of 45 singers, the choir is known for its powerful sound and the excitement it creates.
But there is something else, too.
Sumbry insists on good diction.
“There are some choirs that sound good, people enjoy the music, but you can’t understand what the singers are saying,” he said. “People come up and ask the choir director the name of the song that was sung. I would be offended if someone did not know what we were singing. When we sing, you hear the words.”
Insisting on such clarity is no surprise to those who know Sumbry.
He teaches English at Kendrick High School in Columbus and in 2013 was one of 59 nominees for Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year.
He has also taught at Columbus State University, Harris County High School and Central-Talbotton High School.
Sumbry is also a former columnist at the Ledger-Enquirer.
A Phenix City native and graduate of Central High School, the 61-year-old Sumbry graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in American studies and has a master’s from the same school in mass communication.
He got an early start in music when he started getting piano lessons at age 9.
“I loved it,” he said, “and when I was 11, I was playing piano in churches.”
He believes before he was even born, he was destined to play music praising God.
“Music is part of who I am,” he said. “It comes as natural to me as breathing.”
Though he has been building and directing choirs for more than 30 years at different churches, he never had any training. There was no tutelage. Still, he said, he has little trouble telling the difference between who is sharp and who is flat.
“It really amazes me and I am truly humbled by the blessing,” Sumbry said.
There have also been times when he led from his seat at the piano.
“There is a wave of the hand, a head movement,” he said.
Sumbry especially enjoys doing a Christmas concert for the public.
“Heaven is a special place in my heart,” he said. “A Christmas concert is a way of giving back.”
This will be the eighth year he has led at Mount Zion.
Working with a choir can be a challenge.
“These are lay people. There is no salary. They are not always present for rehearsal because life gets busy,” he said.
And sometimes a singer feels they should have a bigger role when Sumbry does not.
“It is hard to keep everyone happy,” he said.
He has led choirs at three Columbus churches: Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, St. James A.M.E. Church and Revelation Missionary Baptist Church.
He said he appreciates the support of the church pastor, the Rev. Noble D. Williams.
Sumbry has considered The Voices of Zion making a recording. People have requested he do so.
“It would have to be original songs,” he said.
As for Sunday, the concert will be 12 songs. There will be carols, traditional Christmas pieces, contemporary songs and gospel greats.
“There will be variety,” Sumbry said. “It is what is expected of us at these concerts. It is going to be a great time.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
