Church Calendar

Columbus
Carver Heights Presbyterian
3140 8th St. Watch Night Service 6 p.m. Dec. 31. Pastor Rev. Virgil Marshall will be the guest speaker. 706-569-2861
Greater New Hope Baptist
639 North Star Dr. Watch Night Service 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Rev. Bobby Rutledge will be the guest speaker. 706-535-9991
Greater Peace Baptist
2821 8th St. Christmas Service 9 a.m. Sunday. 706-662-3098
Around Town
Mt. Zion CME
Smiths Station, Ala. 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Watch Night Messenger will be Pastor Jeffrey McCauley, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist, Smiths Station. Watch Nigh participants: Pastor Winifred McCoy, St. Mark CME, Motts, Ala.; Pastor Tommy Davis, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist, Bleeker, Ala.; Pastor Ke’Anthony Brooks, Good Hope Missionary Baptist, Phenix City; Pastor Ernice Lyles, Mt. Zion CME Church, Smiths Station; Pastor Isaiah Sumbry, Greater Bethelpore Missionary Baptist, Bleeker. 334-298-2491
New Harmony CME
129 Adams Rd., West Point, Ga. Christmas Worship Service 11 a.m. Sunday. Everyone is asked to wear Christmas attire. 706-884-2079
New Hope Baptist
Holy Trinity, Ala. New Year’s Service 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
Saint James the Great Anglican Church
Smiths Station. Christmas Services: 6 p.m. Saturday Lessons and Carols and 11 p.m. The Midnight Mass; Christmas Day the Eucharist, 11 a.m. Sunday. kleinjw@tigermail.auburn.edu
