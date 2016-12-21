Church Calendar

Religion

Carver Heights Presbyterian

3140 8th St. Watch Night Service 6 p.m. Dec. 31. Pastor Rev. Virgil Marshall will be the guest speaker. 706-569-2861

Greater New Hope Baptist

639 North Star Dr. Watch Night Service 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Rev. Bobby Rutledge will be the guest speaker. 706-535-9991

Greater Peace Baptist

2821 8th St. Christmas Service 9 a.m. Sunday. 706-662-3098

Around Town

Mt. Zion CME

Smiths Station, Ala. 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Watch Night Messenger will be Pastor Jeffrey McCauley, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist, Smiths Station. Watch Nigh participants: Pastor Winifred McCoy, St. Mark CME, Motts, Ala.; Pastor Tommy Davis, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist, Bleeker, Ala.; Pastor Ke’Anthony Brooks, Good Hope Missionary Baptist, Phenix City; Pastor Ernice Lyles, Mt. Zion CME Church, Smiths Station; Pastor Isaiah Sumbry, Greater Bethelpore Missionary Baptist, Bleeker. 334-298-2491

New Harmony CME

129 Adams Rd., West Point, Ga. Christmas Worship Service 11 a.m. Sunday. Everyone is asked to wear Christmas attire. 706-884-2079

New Hope Baptist

Holy Trinity, Ala. New Year’s Service 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

Saint James the Great Anglican Church

Smiths Station. Christmas Services: 6 p.m. Saturday Lessons and Carols and 11 p.m. The Midnight Mass; Christmas Day the Eucharist, 11 a.m. Sunday. kleinjw@tigermail.auburn.edu

