Church dedicated to helping men in addiction recovery program

It would be nice if the Rev. Buddy Lamb could make homelessness disappear with the same ease he uses when he does sponge balls in his magic act.
Imagine how nice it would be if the loud laughs he drew from an audience could cure an addiction. But Lamb knows that it takes much more than that.
Lamb was on stage last week in the chapel at Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus, preaching and leading a special party for the residents of the Howard Mott Center, a men’s shelter.
Congregants of Schomburg Road Baptist Church, which Lamb has led for 17 years, joined him to sing carols and hand out gifts with the Mission Auxiliary.
“For years, I have been a fan of Valley Rescue Mission and loved working with it,” said Lamb, who kept the men’s attention with humor and magic.
While many churches contribute time and funds to Valley Rescue Mission, none are likely more dedicated than Schomburg Road. Once every quarter, members of the north Columbus church hold a special event at the facility.
The 64-year-old pastor also regularly leads services and teaches men at Crossroads once a week.
Located in Hamilton, Ga., Crossroads is the second phase of the men’s addiction recovery program. For the last few months, Lamb’s subject has been the Ten Commandments.
“I show how they can take those principles and apply them to their lives,” Lamb explained. “We do not keep the commandments to cause a relationship with God but because of our relationship with God.”
A Christmas banquet was recently held by Schomburg Road for the Crossroads men. Each man received a mug and a $25 gift card to Wal-Mart.
“Not one penny came out of the church budget for that. It was the church members donating,” Lamb said.
The men also received prayers.
“This is not my vision. The church is all in,” Lamb said.
Valley Rescue Mission President and CEO Rhonda Mobley is a member at Schomburg Road.
Since Lamb arrived at the church, it has been involved in outreach work here and overseas.
“Our mission is missions,” Lamb said.
The church is active with the Columbus Baptist Association.
Schomburg Road has helped itself and other churches by throwing block parties. The church has a trailer filled with games, popcorn machine and other items to put on such functions.
“It is not a church growth strategy. It is a kingdom growth strategy,” Lamb said.
A former assistant pastor at Glenn Anthony Baptist Church in Columbus, the Atlanta native said the relationship between Schomburg Road and Crossroads is strengthened by the block parties.
“We could not put some on without those at Crossroads,” he said. “The men come and work with us.”
A longtime youth minister, Lamb has made appearances through the years in a clown costume. Though he has put the costume away, he still utilizes his longtime love of magic to help reach people.
“It is an outreach tool. I use it to build relationships,” said Lamb, who performs a wide variety of tricks.
He believes his church’s mission work is vital.
“We are serious about our work with Crossroads,” Lamb said. “These guys have hit bottom because of alcohol or drugs. They all have different stories. I know one who was a general manager at a car dealership. Everybody knows somebody who has an addiction issue. We want to see people get their lives straightened out. We want to see them living in a home of their own. That makes a difference. I have a passion about seeing lives change.”
The married father of four said helping the homeless has got to be more than just giving someone a sandwich in the park. It is about relationships.
Lamb remarked that you should not tell him what you are doing for someone who is homeless if you do not know the person’s first and last name.
He hopes to have the men of Crossroads visit the church to watch the Super Bowl.
Of the mission work, the pastor said, “we want the men to know not only can they turn to our church, but to the church overall.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
