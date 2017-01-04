Religion

January 4, 2017 11:45 AM

Church Calendar

Columbus

Liberty Hill Baptist

6804 Forrest Rd. Evangelistic Ministry Meeting 10 a.m.-noon, Jan. 14. 706-561-6778

Phenix City

First Baptist

2608 Summerville Rd. Annual Unity Worship with Franchise Missionary Baptist 6 p.m. Sunday. 706-689-4181.

Around the Valley

Clowers CME

Ga. Hwy. 315 E., Cataula, Ga. Male choir anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. All male choirs, choirs and soloists are welcome. 706-718-4420

Mt. Mariah Missionary Baptist

197 Bethel Rd., Pittsview, Ala. Church Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Special guests will be Rev. Rodney Smith and members of St. John AME of Fort Mitchell, Ala. 334-667-0205.

