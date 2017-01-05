Fantasy book by local author has Christian theme

David Wright‘s book “My Brother’s Keeper,” a sword and sorcery fantasy, is unlike most of its kind because it features a Christian theme.
“I know some conservative Christians approach stories involving magic with trepidation but this one is different,” he said.
For example, the 45-year-old local author has each chapter begin with a scripture quote.
In the book, Wright explores the area between faith and magic and said he found it fertile ground for drama.
He said his tale of temptation and redemption, full of wizards and demons, is about the spiritual journey of the lead character Galen Griffon as he must choose between service to God and service to king.
Wright said both believer and non-believer can enjoy the tale he has produced but it is a fantasy and one should probably be fond of that genre.
“If you are a non-believer, you can enjoy the book. If you are a believer, you will find a lot that resonates with you,” Wright remarked.
The book, released in 2014, is the first of three in the “Galahad’s Doom” series published by White Rocket Books.
The second, “Galahad’s Doom Part II: Marching As To War,” is expected this spring and work has already begun on the finale.
“We are doing revisions on the second book now,” Wright said
He said his book is full of action and adventure.
“It is not a Sunday school lesson,” he said.
A graduate of Hardaway High School and the University of Georgia, Wright was born and raised in Columbus. A worker with the Public Affairs Office at Fort Benning, Wright lives in Smiths Station, Ala. with his wife Kim and son Jackson. They attend Grace Baptist Church in Columbus.
He has been a video producer for a television station, Christian documentaries and cable advertising.
“No matter what the job I have always considered myself a storyteller,” Wright said.
Since childhood, he has been a fan of fantasy tales such as “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Chronicles of Narnia,” inspirations for his own stories.
“I have always loved the tales of ‘Robin Hood’ and ‘King Arthur.’ I still do. There is just something about the romance of the medieval era,” he said.
There is also a longtime fondness for comic books used them to teach himself to draw.
“I studied the craft, the way the writers put the stories together panel by panel,” he said.
The book took him 13 months to write but the idea for the story was in his head since the 6th grade.
While it was a work of love, the actual writing was tough. He said he changed the ending several times.
The novel is his first but, previously, Wright has had short stories published.
“I have always been the creative type,” he said.
The book is not in local stores but may be purchased in paperback or Kindle online at Amazon.com.
A reviewer on the Amazon page called the character development in the book “inspired.”
Another said they are “anxious to read the next installment.”
The book is dedicated to his father Charles Olin Wright, a longtime worker at Aflac and member of Wynnton Methodist Church in Columbus. There is also a character named Sir Olin in the book.
“He only got to read half of the manuscript before he died,” Wright said.
He credits his father for instilling in him a love of reading.
Wright said he has won many awards for his video work but his novel writing is the work of which he is most proud.
“This will be my legacy,” he said.
