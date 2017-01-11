Church Calendar

Columbus
Body of Christ Worship Center
1500 13th Ave. Prayer Summit 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. 706-507-7248
Celebration Place Music Hall
506 Manchester Expressway. Gospel Sing. 2 p.m. Sunday. Features Mike Stevens and the Nashville Sounds. Beverages. 706-587-0775
Macedonion Missionary Baptist
2712 Cusseta Rd. Pastoral Installation Services 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Minister Keith James will be the Master of Ceremony. 706-689-3799
Metropolitan Baptist
1633 5th Ave. 2017 Annual Unity Week Memorial, noon Monday. Guest speaker will be Dr. Percy Johnson with Dee Armstrong as Guest Host. 770-714-6714
Mount Pilgrim Baptist
4400 Old Cusseta Rd. lst Anniversary of Pastor and First Lady, David and Tammy Stallion, 3 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Cory Neal and Peace Baptist Church. 706-687-8134
Phenix City
Faithful Missionary Baptist
201 20th St. Consecration Revival 7 p.m. nightly Jan. 18-20. Guest pastor will be Marcus Gibson of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. 334-214-9000
Shiloh Baptist
1410 14th Ave. Installation Service for Pastor Curtis Bishop 3 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Shipp Chapel Baptist and Rev. Daniel Clinton from Americus, Ga.
Around the Valley
Benevolent Grove Baptist
515 Glennbridge Rd. Hatchechubbee, Ala. Celebration of Life 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 334-667-6658
Concord Missionary Baptist
11727 U.S. Hwy 280 E., Salem, Ala. Missionary Day 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Eddie Story and Bethel #2 Missionary Baptist of Opelika, Ala. 334-297-2365
Friendship Baptist
Highway 431 S. Villula, Ala. Annual Family and Friends Program 11 a.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Minister Keith James. 334-855-3506
