Church Calendar

Columbus
Faith Tabernacle Community
1603 Floyd Rd. Annual Male Choir Anniversary 4 p.m. Sunday. 706-569-0606
Forrest Park Missionary Baptist
1537 Schatulga Rd. 4th District Ushers Retreat 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 18. Registration fee $15. 706-577-0025
Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist
3000 12th Ave. Family and Friends Day 7:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. 706-327-7039
Liberty Hill Baptist
6804 Forrest Rd. Christian Women’s Ministry “Ole Tyme Gospel Fest” 3 p.m. Sunday. Meal served after service. 706-561-6778
Phenix City
Phillips Temple CME
1310 Holsey St. Annual Men’s Day 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Special guests will be Rev. Eunice Lyles and congregation of Mt. Zion CME Church, Smiths, Ala. 334-298-3060
Pleasant Grove Baptist
415 S. Seale Rd. Men’s Ministry Black History Month 11 a.m. Sunday. 334-298-0147
Around the Valley
Bethlehem Crossroad Baptist
187 McLendon Rd. Ft. Mitchell, Ala. Deacons and Deacon’s Wives Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest will be Rev. Isaiah Sumbry and the Greater Betheltore Baptist Church family. 334-855-2332
Macedonia Baptist
15 Macedonia Church Rd., Hamilton, Ga. Pine Mountain, Ga. Male Chorus 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Guests will be Brother Harry Crawford, Deacon Robert Weaver. 706-682-5951
Macedonia District Center
Hwy. 18, Seale, Ala. Russell County Choral Union Pre-Anniversary Program “The Hat Parade” 3 p.m. Wear your favorite hat and donate $10. 334-855-9878
Mt. Mariah Missionary Baptist
197 Bethel Rd. Friends and Family Day 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Bishop James Fears of St. Ellis Full Gospel Church, Opelika, Ala. 334-667-0205
Mt. Zion AME
713 E. 3rd Ave. Buena Vista, Ga. Black History Program 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Bishop Moses Emujeghwro of Last Days Christian Fellowship, Warri, Nigeria. 706-366-3384
Rockola Ministries
Woodland, Ga. 8th Pastoral Appreciation 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Rev. Kenneth Parks and New Salem Baptist Church. 706-905-2766
