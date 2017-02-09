Religion

February 9, 2017 10:03 AM

Church Calendar

Columbus

Faith Tabernacle Community

1603 Floyd Rd. Annual Male Choir Anniversary 4 p.m. Sunday. 706-569-0606

Forrest Park Missionary Baptist

1537 Schatulga Rd. 4th District Ushers Retreat 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 18. Registration fee $15. 706-577-0025

Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist

3000 12th Ave. Family and Friends Day 7:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. 706-327-7039

Liberty Hill Baptist

6804 Forrest Rd. Christian Women’s Ministry “Ole Tyme Gospel Fest” 3 p.m. Sunday. Meal served after service. 706-561-6778

Phenix City

Phillips Temple CME

1310 Holsey St. Annual Men’s Day 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Special guests will be Rev. Eunice Lyles and congregation of Mt. Zion CME Church, Smiths, Ala. 334-298-3060

Pleasant Grove Baptist

415 S. Seale Rd. Men’s Ministry Black History Month 11 a.m. Sunday. 334-298-0147

Around the Valley

Bethlehem Crossroad Baptist

187 McLendon Rd. Ft. Mitchell, Ala. Deacons and Deacon’s Wives Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest will be Rev. Isaiah Sumbry and the Greater Betheltore Baptist Church family. 334-855-2332

Macedonia Baptist

15 Macedonia Church Rd., Hamilton, Ga. Pine Mountain, Ga. Male Chorus 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Guests will be Brother Harry Crawford, Deacon Robert Weaver. 706-682-5951

Macedonia District Center

Hwy. 18, Seale, Ala. Russell County Choral Union Pre-Anniversary Program “The Hat Parade” 3 p.m. Wear your favorite hat and donate $10. 334-855-9878

Mt. Mariah Missionary Baptist

197 Bethel Rd. Friends and Family Day 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Bishop James Fears of St. Ellis Full Gospel Church, Opelika, Ala. 334-667-0205

Mt. Zion AME

713 E. 3rd Ave. Buena Vista, Ga. Black History Program 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Bishop Moses Emujeghwro of Last Days Christian Fellowship, Warri, Nigeria. 706-366-3384

Rockola Ministries

Woodland, Ga. 8th Pastoral Appreciation 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Rev. Kenneth Parks and New Salem Baptist Church. 706-905-2766

Religion

