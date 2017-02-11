Biblical History Center takes visitors back in time thousands of years

The piece of broken tile from the roof a home in Israel has the wording “Leg X FR” inscribed on it. It refers to the 10th Legion of Rome.
The artifact found by archaeologists is thousands of years old.
It is just one of about 275 such pieces from the Holy Land and elsewhere on display at the Biblical History Center in LaGrange, Ga. The center is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary.
There are also stone anchors, coins, plates, games, storage jars, farm implements and cemetery remnants from the time of Jesus and earlier.
James Fleming, museum founder and archaeologist, calls it is a very rare collection shown here after an arrangement with the Israel Antiquities Authority.
“They don’t expect to ever see it again,” Fleming said, smiling.
According to the museum’s website, only seven museums in the world have such a collection.
But that is only one small portion of the center, a time machine transplanting visitors to an ancient time and place.
Fleming said the purpose of the center is for people to experience the ancient biblical world, its history and culture.
Fleming began the museum in Israel and a road sign from that time written in English, Arabic and Hebrew has been placed on a center wall.
When tourism dropped off, the 73-year-old Fleming, a native of Oregon who lived in Israel for 45 years, brought it to this country.
“I thought the Bible Belt would be a good place,” he said.
With financial help from the Callaway Foundation, still a contributor to the nonprofit entity, Fleming converted a day care center into a place for his dream.
A new project, a replica of the Sea of Galilee with surrounding areas from both the Old and New Testament, is to be constructed in nearby land that is currently forest.
The center brings ancient history to life.
The replicas are based on what has been found by archaeologists on digs. They are full-scale archaeological reconstructions.
One moment you are standing in an authentic goat hair shepherd tent, stable-storehouse building or rock quarry, the next you are by an Old Testament tomb or grain silo. You might take a break and sit in a large stepped Roman theater before examining worship altars, ancient dining rooms and a variety of ancient places of worship.
“This is the way it was,” said Fleming as he shows how a road was specifically designed for chariots.
Inside the museum are two rooms with reclining tables. The Jerusalem Biblical Meal Room is one discovered at Pompeii. The Mount Zion Biblical Meal Room is a replica of one discovered at Herulaneum. Both were destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.
Groups of 10 or more can plan ahead to experience a four-course meal consisting of 15 different food items.
Groups may also set up a session in which members participate in the making of bread as it was done at the time of the Exodus.
Coming back to modern times, there are sound and light shows, an archeological dig area for kids to explore in the sand for real artifacts. There is also a gift shop featuring numerous items made in Israel, wood carvings, soap, jewelry, etc.
The center on Gordon Commercial Drive is open Tuesday-Saturday and available for retreats, reunions, vacation bible school and other purposes. Visit www.biblicalhistorycenter.com or call 706-885-0363 for more information.
Special events are held throughout the year. For example, on May 6, there will be a Roman Army Day that features dramatic presentation from Legio XI a group of Roman soldier re-enactors.
Fleming says about 15,000 people visit annually but he would like to see many more.
“We have something special here,” Fleming said. “We are excited about the growth that is coming.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
