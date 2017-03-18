Otis Moss III returns to Columbus for revival

The moment he heard the Rev. Otis Moss III speak in Columbus, the Rev. Carlos Coleman knew he had to have him come back to town.
“He is just phenomenal,” Coleman said. “He connects spiritually with the world we live in today.”
Moss will be guest evangelist at New Birth Outreach Church, 10107 Veterans Parkway, March 21. The occasion is the church’s annual revival. It begins at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.
In the past, the church’s revival has been spread over more time but this time it will be one night with the emphasis on “Increasing Our Faith.”
“It is going to be as night full of praise, purpose and prayer,” Coleman said of the Tuesday event.
And the nationally acclaimed speaker will lead the journey of faith.
A native of Ohio and graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta, Moss has authored several works including “Redemption in a Red Light District: Messages of Hope, Healing and Empowerment” and “The Gospel According to the Wiz: And Other Sermons from Cinema.”
According to Trinity United Church of Christ literature, Moss is part of a new generation of ministers committed to preaching a prophetic message of love and justice which he believes are inseparable companions that form the foundation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
While pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Augusta, Ga. the church grew from 125 members to 2,100.
Moss spoke at the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast in Columbus January 2016. At that event, Moss, the senior pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church in Chicago, called King the “greatest prophet” America has produced, but it’s also important to remember “the legacy of all of those who collectively worked together to build a freedom movement that did not begin in 1955 in Montgomery, Ala., but began the moment that people of African descent landed on these shores, whether it was in Jamestown, Va., or Charleston, S.C.”
