100-year-old woman follows in mother’s legacy to serve church, community

Like mother, like daughter.
Lillie McGruder Morris lived to be 102, and through the years there was nothing more important to the Columbus woman than her faith.
On March 12, her child, Emma Brown, turned 100 and was honored at Greater Beallwood Baptist Church in Columbus to which she first attended as a young child with her mother.
Brown was also honored by the U.S. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr., whose 2nd Congressional District includes Fort Benning, with a resolution in the Congressional Record.
“It has all been wonderful,” Brown said.
Brown was born during World War I in Chattahoochee County, but she was raised in Columbus.
“My parents were field workers,” she said.
She walked with her mother to Sunday services, a distance she recalled as being several miles.
“The distance made no difference,” she said. “We were going.”
Morris was a deaconess and choir member.
Brown officially became a member in 1942 accepting Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.
She served as an usher for more than 50 years.
“I enjoyed serving. I always enjoyed talking with the people and sharing Christ with them,” she said.
Brown worked as a nurse at St. Francis Hospital then provided private duty home care.
But she did find time for recreation. “I loved to bowl,” she said.
She was married to a soldier, Sgt. Lonnie Brown, from 1942 until his death in 1991. She still lives in the East Wynnton home they purchased in 1947.
“The Lord did not bless us with any children,” she said.
But she helped guide the young people who attended Beallwood.
The Rev. Adrian Chester said that Brown held the title of “Church Mother” for several years.
“She stood as a role model for others,” Chester said. “She has always shown love and affection toward others. She is very respected for her wisdom.”
Several years ago, she received an achievement award from the Mount Calvary Women’s Mission Christian Education Auxiliary in recognition of her lifetime commitment to modeling Christian values.
And her good work extended outside the church.
“Her influence has intersected many places in Columbus,” Chester said. “She has been a pillar of the community because she has dedicated her life to making Columbus a better place for all of us.”
The Spencer High School graduate was a leader in the Carver Heights Against Drugs movement.
“We would march,” she said. “We stand outside a house where there were drug dealers and chant. We got some to move away and make the neighborhood better. We cleaned it up.”
Brown was still driving a car until December.
“I hate to have to depend on others,” she said.
She said God got her to where she is today. Asked about secrets to a long life, she did not offer any but said she was never a smoker.
She said it is always important to keep trust in God.
“If you are not going to put your trust in God, then who? People will let you down,” she said.
She said she is disappointed that more young people seem to be staying away from the church.
“They say they are too busy,” she said. “They should make the time.”
