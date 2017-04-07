Gospel Jubilee offers a day of Southern/traditional gospel music

When he was a small boy, Shelby Greathouse watched gospel singers and dreamed of someday being a performer.
“I prayed for the talent,” the Columbus man said.
His prayers were answered.
For more than 50 years now he has been singing to audiences large and small.
Saturday, he will be performing at the 15th Annual Chattahoochee Gospel Jubilee at Moon Lake in Phenix City’s Martin-Idle Hour Park.
He and another local artist, Ricky Davis, form a duo known as East to West. They will be one of 25 acts on stage.
The event, sponsored by the Chattahoochee Valley Southern Gospel Music Association, is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. It is free but local churches will be selling food.
“The churches keep the money to fund their activities, but food is the only cost you have,” said Sharon Spivey, the association’s president.
Spivey said anyone who enjoys southern/traditional gospel music or wants to find out more about it needs to be at Moon Lake.
She said there will be plenty of rides and games for the children at the affair that is put on with the assistance of Phenix City Parks and Recreation.
The nonprofit association was founded on the principals of spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ through the ministry of southern/traditional gospel music.
“We strive to preserve the heritage of gospel music in our area,” said association member Denny Grimes, the event chairperson. “You do not have to be a singer to be member. We want people to come help us grow and be a part of this association for Jesus Christ.”
Davis said the association, which meets once a month, is active and helps people in the community with benefit performances.
“It is important work,” Davis said.
Grimes used to sing another kind of music.
“I was a honky-tonk performer,” said Grimes about playing in saloons.
He became a “born again” Christian in 2000 and changed his style.
“This is more satisfying,” said Grimes, winner of the Alabama Country and Gospel Music Association’s male entertainer of the year award in 2011.
“We are spreading the word of Jesus Christ without preaching,” said Spivey of the 138-member group.
She was thrilled that Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and the city council recently proclaimed April as southern gospel music month in the city.
Popular DJ Jim Foster will act as emcee for the event.
Spivey said it is going to be a special day.
“A great message and great fun,” she said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
