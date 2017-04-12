Church Calendar

Columbus
Canaan Baptist
2835 Branton Woods. Sunrise Service 6 a.m. Sunday. Easter Program Service 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The Easter Celebration 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday with fun and games. 706-561-7618
Central Baptist
8303 Whitesville Rd. Kid’s Easter Event 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Free food, games, inflatables, egg hunt and prizes. Easter Day a free pancake breakfast at 9:30 a.m. and Worship at 10:30 a.m. 706-322-7763
Corinth Missionary Baptist
4909 12th Ave. Easter Sunrise Service 6 a.m. Sunday in the Charlie Hill Park next to the church. Easter baskets will be given away, breakfast will be served and the Lord’s supper will be given. 706-576-4309
First African Baptist
901 Fifth Ave. Annual Spring Revival 7 p.m. nightly Tuesday-Thursday. Guest evangelists will be Pastors Gerald and Wendi Wyatt of the Body of Christ Worship Center. 706-323-3367
Holsey Chapel CME
718 8th St. Resurrection by the Riverside 7 a.m. Sunday at the Promenade Amphitheater (near the Coca-Cola Space Science Center) on Front Ave. 706-323-2325
New Covenant
3818 2nd Ave. Community Sunrise Service for the LGBTQS community 7 a.m. Breakfast Sunday. Services 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. 706-610-4776
Real Life Church of God
3628 Calvin Dr. Easter Service-Resurrection of our Lord 10:30 a.m. Sunday. 706-662-0926
Rose Hill Memorial Baptist
1301 22nd St. Spring Revival 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Wednesday. 706-324-1405
Phenix City
Gospel Singing Center
513 Fontaine Rd. Gospel Jubiletts 29th Anniversary 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Nu Testament from Jacksonville, Flor. 334-297-2479
Franchise Missionary Baptist
1000 Dillingham St. Joint Easter Service with Gaines Chapel AME Church 7:45 a.m. Sunday. 706-689-4181
Annual Revival Week of Prayer 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Friday; Week of Preaching 7 p.m. April 24-28. Guest pastor will be Dr. W. T. Edmondson, Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in West Point, Ga. 706-689-4181
Around the Valley
Friendship Baptist
101 Friendship St., Hamilton, Ga. Easter Sunrise Service 7 a.m. Sunday and 10:45 a.m. Worship. 706-628-5027
New Hope Baptist
Holy Trinity, Ala. Senior Citizen Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Cynthia.Howard2@anthem.com
St. James the Great Anglican Church
Smiths Station, Ala. Holy Saturday and The Great Vigil of Easter 8 p.m. Saturday. After dark falls, the New Fire will be lighted and the Paschal Candle will be carried into the church, Old Testament Prophecies and celebrate the first Eucharist of Easter with a return of Alleluia. On Easter Day at 11 a.m., rejoice with all God’s people in the Risen Christ. kleinjw@tigermail.auburn.edu
