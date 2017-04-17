Plan Ahead

Tuesday
Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day
Marking the day Australian and New Zealand forces entered WWI-will be commemorated at a sunrise service at the site of the 173rd Airborne Memorial on the National Infantry Museum’s Memorial Walk of Fame. The annual event will begin with a traditional “gunfire breakfast,” representing the rum-spiked coffee and biscuits that fortified soldiers on the beaches of Gallipoli before the fight began. Breakfast 6 a.m. Ceremony 7 a.m. nationalinfantrymusuem.com
Wednesday
Living with Grief
Up to 20 percent of people have complicated reactions which may impair their ability to function 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The program, presented by Columbus Hospice, will provide education to assist with assessment of and interventions for complicated forms of bereavement. $25 which includes lunch. CEUs available. Hughston Foundation building, 6262 Veterans Parkway. 706-243-0388
Thursday
Bunco Bash
Hosted by the Junior League of Columbus. 5:30 p.m. registration and vendor fair; 6:30 p.m. dice roll. $35 and $40 at the door. Ticket includes Bunco play, drink tickets, dessert, prizes, t-shirt, giveaways and more. DoubleTree by Hilton, 5351 Sidney Simons Blvd. www.jlcolumbus.com
Friday-Saturday
Relay for Life
American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life 7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday. Join local volunteers and participants celebrating cancer survivors, remembering those lost to the disease and taking action to save more lives from cancer. A.J. McClung Stadium, 600 4th St. relayforlif.org/muscogeega
