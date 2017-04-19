Church Calendar

Columbus
Cathedral of Prayer Church of God in Christ
2201 Buena Vista Rd. Annual Family Conference 9 a.m. April 29 and Annual Family Day Program 4:30 p.m. April 30. 706-322-2086
Friendship Baptist
831 6th Ave. Annual Spring Revival Monday-Thursday. Spiritual renewal class 6 p.m. nightly and service beings 7:15 nightly. Guest will be Rev. Dr. William Flippin, Sr., Sr. Pastor of The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church of Atlanta, GA.
Glory to God Ministries
2217 Laurel Dr., Suite 6. Night Service 6 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Pastor Paul Parker and Gods Servant Ministry. Pew Rally 7 p.m. Thursday. Pastor Gregory Lindsey, dinner with Jesus Ministries. 706-569-3697
Nazareth Baptist
526 Radcliff Ave. “Feeding the 5,000” Fish Fry. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29. Cost is $8/dinner. 706-327-8720
New Bethel AME
3404 Victory Dr. Annual Men’s Day 3 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Terrence Evans and the Greater Ward Chapel Methodist Episcopal Church. 706-405-1841
St. James Missionary Baptist
5214 St. James St. General Mission Meeting 1 p.m. Saturday. Guest speaker will be Minister Cokeyse Copeland and Men’s and Women’s Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Rev. Brandon Sparks. 706-687-6420
Word of Truth Ministries
1493 Cusseta Ave. Women’s Conference 3 p.m. Sunday. 762-524-2433
Phenix City
Bethel AME
105 Hwy 165. Youth Star Ministry 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speakers Minister Phillip McMillian Jr., East Side Baptist Church, LaGrange, Ga. and Minister Qua D. Tucker, New Beginning Baptist Church, LaGrange.
Gaines Chapel AME
911 Dillingham St. Family and Friends Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Nathaniel Copeland will be the speaker. 706-577-9048
Uchee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal
4579 Sandfort Rd., Seale, Ala. Family and Friends Day 2 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Jonah J. Williams and Greater St. John Missionary Baptist from Crawford, Ala. 334-298-0372
Uchee Hill Missionary Baptist
4028 Uchee Hill Hwy. 120th Church Anniversary 2 p.m. Sunday. Special guests will be Rev. Dr. Patrick T. Brown and Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church from Ft. Mitchell, Ala. 706-366-3991
Around the Valley
Bethelem Crossroad Baptist
187 McLendon Road, Ft. Mitchell, Ala. 30th Pastor’s Anniversary. 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Benevolent Grove Baptist
515 Glennridge Rd., Pittsview, Ala. Usher’s Anniversary 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest church will be Friendship Baptist Church from Villula, Ala.
Howard Chapel AME
5865 N. Uchee Rd., Hatchechubbee, Ala. 1st Usher Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Jimmy L. Williams and members from the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist. 706-568-0353
Mt. Olive Baptist
5435 Ga. Hwy. 315, Fortson, Ga. 32nd Anniversary for Rev. and Mrs. David L. Thomas 2 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Michael Burton and members of Pleasant Hill Baptist of Phenix City. 706-628-9323
