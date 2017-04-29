Phenix City bishop hopes Save Our Teens event empowers youth

Bishop Felix Hill says the bicycles that will be given away are bait.
So are the basketballs, T-shirts, hats and toys.
Free food is bound to draw a crowd.
From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 at the Frederick Douglass Apartments on 11th Avenue in Phenix City, the annual Save Our Teens event will be held.
“This awesome event says we will not give up on our children,” Hill said. “We want to empower our youth.”
He said there is too much violence in the area.
“It is time to stop the madness,” Hill said.
Hill said kids need to learn to use reasoning to settle an argument instead of fighting, especially when teens have guns.
“We don’t want to just reach the youth,” he said. “We need them to bring their parents. We have a message for the adults, too.”
The free event will feature live entertainment, especially a lot of gospel singing. Hip hop artist T’Juan from Jacksonville, Fla., is expected to perform.
Several pastors and local civic leaders from Phenix City and Columbus will address the crowd and also have one-on-one conversations.
Hill said there will be motivational talks but no long-winded sermons.
The Rev. Lonnie Boyd Jr. of the Movement for Christ Ministries will deliver the main address at 11:40 a.m.
Hill is overseer of Greater Grace Ministries in Phenix City, where the Rev. Rashanda Jones followed him as pastor.
He grew up in Phenix City public housing and some of those he was raised with ended up in prison. He said he was well protected by his mother and that is why it is so important to reach parents and inform them about how they can keep their children safe and help them succeed.
“I know there are some young people who believe they will never get out, but they can,” Hill said. “They can do good things.”
Hill said the cooking will begin before sunrise on big grills.
“We are talking steaks, not just hamburgers. We want people to have the best,” he said.
Donations come from all over the country to cover the cost of the event, which draws hundreds.
“We want to plant the seed in the minds of the youth that they can be successful if they do things the right way,” Hill said. “If we can get through to even one and change that child’s direction, it is worth it.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
