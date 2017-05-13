Phenix City pastor to get new role after 30 years at same church

When he came to Auburn Heights Baptist Church in Phenix City 30 years ago as an associate pastor, Rodney Mitchell did not have his sights set on the top job.
“God called me to be a youth minister. I never saw my position here as a stepping stone,” said Mitchell, also the minister of music. “I told the people here if they were looking for someone for a short time, that was not me.”
That is because Mitchell believes it takes time to build a proper youth ministry, and children like stability.
And he considers the stability of the youth ministry at Auburn Heights one of his greatest successes.
“I was blessed with a heart for young people,” Mitchell remarked.
While the 53-year-old Mitchell has received interest from others churches to be the pastor, he has stayed in his role at Auburn Heights.
“I know it might seem strange to some for an associate pastor to stay in one place for 30 years,” he said. “I have had opportunities to leave but it never seemed the right thing to do.”
At the end of the year, the Rev. Wayne Scarborough Sr., senior pastor at Auburn Heights for 33 years, is retiring. Though no official vote has been taken, Mitchell has been told he is the replacement.
“That’s the word on the street,” he said, laughing.
He has no qualms about making the move that he called a “new adventure.”
“If that is what God wants, I am ready,” he said.
Mitchell believes the way the change is being handled is good for the church.
“It will be a smooth transition,” Mitchell said. “It is difficult for a new person to come in and replace a pastor who has been at a church for a long time.”
At a ceremony honoring Mitchell’s tenure at Auburn Heights, a visiting pastor mentioned to Scarborough about the promotion of Mitchell: “You finally got him to do something I never could.”
Mitchell said he has learned much from Scarborough, including love for the word of God and the importance of prayer in life.
“I am grateful for the way he has brought me along in this ministry,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell was born in Columbus but his family moved to Phenix City when he was in second grade.
The family spent a lot of time at church, where his mother played the piano. His father owned a salvage yard.
At an early age, he felt a calling to be in the ministry.
Mitchell attended Florida Baptist Theological College and later earned a master’s degree from Luther Rice College & Seminary.
He came to Auburn Heights from Shady Woods Baptist Church in Phenix City. He took his new job a week after he married his wife, Debbie.
Auburn Heights is not the only place where he preaches.
The father of two grown children is associated with Riding High Ministries and serves as a chaplain for Professional Bull Riders. He can found throughout the year traveling to where the PBR is performing and leading services for the riders.
He said his interest in bull riding came from his wife, who began watching competitions so she could better minister to a youth at the church who had a strong interest in the activity.
In a partnership with K-Bar-C Bucking Bulls in Ohio, Mitchell raises bulls on 30 acres in Phenix City.
Mitchell’s Out West Ministries takes him on mission trips to places in Wyoming such as Crowheart Community Church to preach about Jesus.
“It is in the middle of nowhere,” he said, smiling.
Auburn Heights has about 350 members, a mixture of young and old. Services are a combination of traditional and contemporary.
A goal of his when he becomes senior pastor is to work to bring more young couples into Auburn Heights.
Mitchell said he wants to do more with people who are down and out, people who have no hope.
He believes his greatest gift is the ability to encourage people.
“There is hope and that hope is in Jesus,” Mitchell said.
He has never regretted staying at Auburn Heights.
“It is a wonderful church with wonderful people,” he said. “There are no power struggles, no agenda. It is a wonderful fellowship. It is a place where people can feel safe and not be judged. God has truly blessed us and we have a lot of good things in store for the future.”
He said next year the church mission will be to “love God, love people, embrace excellence and make a difference.”
