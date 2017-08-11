Students from Taiwan visit Columbus to study culture, promote peace initiative

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Spotlight on smartphone technician Brandon Heard Pause 2:24 Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding 2:19 Small park being built in downtown Columbus 2:39 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 12 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 4:42 Watch final minutes leading up to deadly 2016 MCSD bus crash 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 2:07 Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder 2:21 Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing 0:59 Murder suspect's sister faints during Recorder's Court hearing 2:03 Messiah's Mansion brings Bible to life through life-sized exhibit Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A delegation of students from Taiwan recently visited Columbus, Ga. to promote the Family Table World Peace Initiative of the Happy Home World Alliance International. Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A delegation of students from Taiwan recently visited Columbus, Ga. to promote the Family Table World Peace Initiative of the Happy Home World Alliance International. Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com