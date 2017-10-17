Church Calendar

Columbus
Allen Temple AME
848 Washington Ave. 48th Annual Lay Day Celebration 3 p.m. Sunday. 706-323-5622
Carter Monumental CME
559 Radcliff Ave. Friends and Family Day-Annual Pew Rally 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest will be Rev. Tommie Benjamin, Pastor of Holsey Monumental CME Church. 706-327-8580
Corinth Missionary Baptist
4909 12th Ave. Breast Cancer Awareness 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Mrs. Deitra Bembry, member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and honored will be Mrs. Amy Onaloja, Director of the House of T.I.M.E. All cancer survivors are invited. A survivor balloon release will follow. 762-366-0189
Edgewood Presbyterian
3617 Macon Road. Trunk or Treat 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Free. 706-323-5370
Gethsemane Baptist
242 Kendrick Ave. Bray K. Streeter 7th Pastoral Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest will be Rev. B.F. McGruder of Lewis Memorial. miece27@aol.com
Greater New Hope Baptist
639 North Star Dr. Pastor’s Aid Host Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest will be Rev. Stringer Pastor of the Prince Road Baptist Church.
Greater Shady Grove
3000 12th Ave. Fall Festival 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Trunk or Treat, music, food, candy and games. Free. 706-322-7039
Liberty Hill Baptist
6904 Forrest Rd. All Ministries Day 3 p.m. Sunday. 706-561-6778
Mount Pilgrim Baptist
4400 Old Cusseta Rd. All Ministry Day 3 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Pastor Phelix Lockhart and the Pleasant View Baptist Church, Loachapoka, Ala. 706-687-8134
Riverview Baptist
132 30th Ave. 75th Church Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Guests Minister Elder Xavier Maddox and Twenty-Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church.
Rose Hill Baptist
1301 22nd St. Pastor Alonza and First Lady Caponier Whitaker’s Pastoral 17th Anniversary Appreciation. 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest minister Pastor Franklin Holmes, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist, Talbotton, Ga. 706-324-1405
Phenix City
Franchise Missionary Baptist
1000 Dillingham St. Franchise Male Chorus Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Featured will be male choruses from local churches. 706-689-4181
Gospel Singing Center
513 Fontaine Rd. Old Fashioned Gospel Singing 5 p.m. Sunday. Featuring The God’s Seed of Joy from Atlanta, Ga.; Dedicated; New Star Faith; Sensational New Life and more. 334-297-2479
Around the Valley
Avalon Woods Baptist
458 Tarver Road, Seale, Ala. Fall Festival Chili Contest 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Prizes, games and more. 334-855-0348
Mount Mariah Missionary Baptist
Pittsview, Ala. Anniversary Celebration for Rev. Frederick Miller 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Keith James and County Line Baptist Church, Eufaula, Ala. 334-667-0205
Mount Olive Baptist
Ellerslie, Ga. 150th Church Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Joseph McKelton and Central Baptist Church, Ellerslie. 706-628-9323
