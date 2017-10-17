Religion

Church Calendar

October 17, 2017 12:20 PM

Columbus

Allen Temple AME

848 Washington Ave. 48th Annual Lay Day Celebration 3 p.m. Sunday. 706-323-5622

Carter Monumental CME

559 Radcliff Ave. Friends and Family Day-Annual Pew Rally 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest will be Rev. Tommie Benjamin, Pastor of Holsey Monumental CME Church. 706-327-8580

Corinth Missionary Baptist

4909 12th Ave. Breast Cancer Awareness 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Mrs. Deitra Bembry, member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and honored will be Mrs. Amy Onaloja, Director of the House of T.I.M.E. All cancer survivors are invited. A survivor balloon release will follow. 762-366-0189

Edgewood Presbyterian

3617 Macon Road. Trunk or Treat 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Free. 706-323-5370

Gethsemane Baptist

242 Kendrick Ave. Bray K. Streeter 7th Pastoral Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest will be Rev. B.F. McGruder of Lewis Memorial. miece27@aol.com

Greater New Hope Baptist

639 North Star Dr. Pastor’s Aid Host Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest will be Rev. Stringer Pastor of the Prince Road Baptist Church.

Greater Shady Grove

3000 12th Ave. Fall Festival 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Trunk or Treat, music, food, candy and games. Free. 706-322-7039

Liberty Hill Baptist

6904 Forrest Rd. All Ministries Day 3 p.m. Sunday. 706-561-6778

Mount Pilgrim Baptist

4400 Old Cusseta Rd. All Ministry Day 3 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Pastor Phelix Lockhart and the Pleasant View Baptist Church, Loachapoka, Ala. 706-687-8134

Riverview Baptist

132 30th Ave. 75th Church Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Guests Minister Elder Xavier Maddox and Twenty-Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Rose Hill Baptist

1301 22nd St. Pastor Alonza and First Lady Caponier Whitaker’s Pastoral 17th Anniversary Appreciation. 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest minister Pastor Franklin Holmes, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist, Talbotton, Ga. 706-324-1405

Phenix City

Franchise Missionary Baptist

1000 Dillingham St. Franchise Male Chorus Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Featured will be male choruses from local churches. 706-689-4181

Gospel Singing Center

513 Fontaine Rd. Old Fashioned Gospel Singing 5 p.m. Sunday. Featuring The God’s Seed of Joy from Atlanta, Ga.; Dedicated; New Star Faith; Sensational New Life and more. 334-297-2479

Around the Valley

Avalon Woods Baptist

458 Tarver Road, Seale, Ala. Fall Festival Chili Contest 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Prizes, games and more. 334-855-0348

Mount Mariah Missionary Baptist

Pittsview, Ala. Anniversary Celebration for Rev. Frederick Miller 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Keith James and County Line Baptist Church, Eufaula, Ala. 334-667-0205

Mount Olive Baptist

Ellerslie, Ga. 150th Church Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Joseph McKelton and Central Baptist Church, Ellerslie. 706-628-9323

