Columbus pastor plans unity march against violence

The Rev. Branddon Mays says “it’s time for us to rise up and walk together in unity and love.”
The pastor at Revamp Church in Columbus will be leading a Unity March Against Violence on Nov. 18 in which everyone is invited to participate.
“It is not a black thing. It is not a white thing. It is a together thing. We will bring love to the streets of Columbus. It is going to be an amazing event,” Mays said.
The march is part of a Rise Up Weekend, which concludes with a 10:30 a.m. service at Revamp Church, 1316 10th Ave., at which Mays is pastor.
Mays said he will be delivering a powerful message that Sunday.
The march, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, will begin at the 29th Street Recreation Center.
“We will march through the Wilson Homes,” Mays said.
There will be free food for everyone. Mays said 100 families in the neighborhood will receive a free turkey as Thanksgiving will be less than a week away.
Mays says the event has the support of some other local religious leaders, pastors such as Andrew Chalmers, Rob Strickland and Felix O. Hill, are committed.
Mays said the Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Muscogee County Marshal’s Office are offering support. He is expecting several city leaders to participate.
Mays said there has been too much local bloodshed, shootings and killings in the news.
“It’s too much. My desire is to bring love, hope and unity to the city,” he said.
Mays said there are a lot of anti-violence marches.
“But there is little follow up. I want to do more,” he said. “I want to get into the middle schools and talk to the children about having a respect for authority, on how to dress appropriately and so on.”
Revamp Church, originally Greater Miracle Worship Center, recently moved to 10th Avenue from a location on Jay Street. He said more traffic now passes the church which has experienced “tremendous growth.”
“It was time for expansion and the Lord led us here,” he said.
He said the mission of his church is to develop disciple and build healthy families. He said he wants Revamp to be more than a church that has services, but one that begins a movement in the city to bring the total man back to life in Jesus Christ.
The pastor recently got married. He and his wife, Kimberly, own Tax Solutions-Columbus.
Mays has often said God has called on him to be the “city’s pastor” and this march is something that is needed now.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments