Selling of Christmas trees to support mission trips at Lakewood Baptist Church

Messiah's Mansion brings Bible to life through life-sized exhibit

Messiah's Mansion, a full-scale model of the biblical, Old-Testament Sanctuary, has arrived in the Chattahoochee Valley and is open Aug. 6-14. It's located in Phenix City on Hwy 280, north of the Home Depot and next to Big Mama's Fireworks. Tours are free and conducted daily from 1-7pm but tickets are required. Fore more information go to pcalasanctuary.com or call (706)-530-0111.