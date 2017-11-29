Church Calendar

Columbus
Asbury UMC
2312 Ellen Ave. Asbury Christmas Bazaar 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Yard, craft and bake sale. Pancake breakfast for $3. 706-689-4190
East Side Assembly of God
Never miss a local story.
5505 Hodges Dr. Revival with Prophetess Francis Driggers from Naples, Florida. December 4-8. 706-593-7292
St. Paul AME
4900 St. Mary’s Rd. Advent Communion Service 4 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, Presiding Prelate, Sixth Episcopal District. cbaily9@bellsouth.net
The Remnant Church
1605 Third Ave. The Samuel School of Prophets will convene. 9 a.m. Sunday. 706-715-1655
Phenix City
Gospel Singing Center
513 Fontaine Rd. Tribute Quartet Gospel Singing 5 p.m. Sunday. 334-297-2479
Around the Valley
Prospect AME
77 Goat Rock Rd. Young Men on the Rise, Doing it God’s Way worship experience. 1 p.m. Saturday. Speakers will be Marshal Greg Countryman, Attorney Teddy Reese, Kenneth Hill and Rev. Willie Barber. 706-315-48912
Comments