Religion

Church Calendar

November 29, 2017 11:09 AM

Columbus

Asbury UMC

2312 Ellen Ave. Asbury Christmas Bazaar 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Yard, craft and bake sale. Pancake breakfast for $3. 706-689-4190

East Side Assembly of God

5505 Hodges Dr. Revival with Prophetess Francis Driggers from Naples, Florida. December 4-8. 706-593-7292

St. Paul AME

4900 St. Mary’s Rd. Advent Communion Service 4 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, Presiding Prelate, Sixth Episcopal District. cbaily9@bellsouth.net

The Remnant Church

1605 Third Ave. The Samuel School of Prophets will convene. 9 a.m. Sunday. 706-715-1655

Phenix City

Gospel Singing Center

513 Fontaine Rd. Tribute Quartet Gospel Singing 5 p.m. Sunday. 334-297-2479

Around the Valley

Prospect AME

77 Goat Rock Rd. Young Men on the Rise, Doing it God’s Way worship experience. 1 p.m. Saturday. Speakers will be Marshal Greg Countryman, Attorney Teddy Reese, Kenneth Hill and Rev. Willie Barber. 706-315-48912

