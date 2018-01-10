Church Calendar

Columbus
Greater Shady Grove
3000 12th Ave. MLK Prayer Breakfast 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker Susan Cooper, Interim President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Columbus Inc. 706-322-7039
Liberty Hill Baptist
6804 Forrest Rd. Evangelistic Ministry meeting 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. 706-561-6778
Looking Up Church
3901 Miller Rd., Suite C. MLK, Jr. Birthday Celebration. Guest speaker Rev. Rufus Davis, 2nd Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Albany, Ga. 706-366-2878
Phenix City
Bethelem Missionary Baptist
3694 Highway 80. Minister wives of East Alabama Missionary Baptist Progressive Association Brunch 11 a.m. Saturday. Guest speaker will be Cathy Jones, First Lady of Bethel Missionary Church, Tuskeegee, Ala. 706-341-9923
Franchise Missionary
1000 Dillingham St. MLK, Jr. Birthday Celebration 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Russell County Courthouse (park vehicles at Franchise to be transported to march site). Program at the church begins at noon. Guest speaker will be Honorable Charles Price, Montgomery, Ala. Sponsored by Community Concerned Clergy.
Gospel Singing Center
513 Fontaine Rd. Gospel Singing 7 p.m. Sunday. Featuring Ambassadors, Eva Thomas and Gospel Singers, New Stars of Faith and more. 334-297-2479
Around the Valley
Hopewell Baptist
13400 Upatoi Lane, Upatoi, Ga. Family and Friends Day 11 a.m. Sunday. 706-563-8878
Mt. Mariah Missionary Baptist
Pittsview, Ala. Church Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest Rev. Troy Clark and First Baptist Church, Hurtsboro, Ala. 334-667-0205
