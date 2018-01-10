Religion

Church Calendar

January 10, 2018 10:47 AM

Columbus

Greater Shady Grove

3000 12th Ave. MLK Prayer Breakfast 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker Susan Cooper, Interim President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Columbus Inc. 706-322-7039

Liberty Hill Baptist

6804 Forrest Rd. Evangelistic Ministry meeting 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. 706-561-6778

Looking Up Church

3901 Miller Rd., Suite C. MLK, Jr. Birthday Celebration. Guest speaker Rev. Rufus Davis, 2nd Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Albany, Ga. 706-366-2878

Phenix City

Bethelem Missionary Baptist

3694 Highway 80. Minister wives of East Alabama Missionary Baptist Progressive Association Brunch 11 a.m. Saturday. Guest speaker will be Cathy Jones, First Lady of Bethel Missionary Church, Tuskeegee, Ala. 706-341-9923

Franchise Missionary

1000 Dillingham St. MLK, Jr. Birthday Celebration 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Russell County Courthouse (park vehicles at Franchise to be transported to march site). Program at the church begins at noon. Guest speaker will be Honorable Charles Price, Montgomery, Ala. Sponsored by Community Concerned Clergy.

Gospel Singing Center

513 Fontaine Rd. Gospel Singing 7 p.m. Sunday. Featuring Ambassadors, Eva Thomas and Gospel Singers, New Stars of Faith and more. 334-297-2479

Around the Valley

Hopewell Baptist

13400 Upatoi Lane, Upatoi, Ga. Family and Friends Day 11 a.m. Sunday. 706-563-8878

Mt. Mariah Missionary Baptist

Pittsview, Ala. Church Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest Rev. Troy Clark and First Baptist Church, Hurtsboro, Ala. 334-667-0205

