Local author wants to keep people out of dark places

Sherronda Bowman wants to help people who are going through dark times.
To this end, the Columbus woman has written a book, “Bright Light Therapy,” released by College Boy Publishing.
Bowman said she wants to motivate people to “plug in” to their inner light. She does this using biblical principles.
“I want to help people from going into the pit of despair. I hope people will learn from my experiences and it will help bring them out of their darkness,” said Bowman, who will have a book signing 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Painting With a Twist in Main Street Village.
Bowman feels God has given her a talent for writing. “You have to use what God gives you,” she said.
About the book, her publisher and editor Armani Valentino wrote in an email, “The enemy of good desires to put out the bright light within us all. However, just as the rain is used to see the colors of the rainbow acting as a prism, when the light of God is present in us, the darkness is eliminated and we see life in a colorful way.”
The 56-year-old Bowman is the married mother of two grown children. She teaches at a Child Development Center on Fort Benning. Her husband of 28 years, Bradley Bowman, is pastor of Bragg Avenue Church of Christ in Auburn, Ala.
In her book she attaches a color to each chapter along with something she says it represents such as Red: Faith, Purple: Virtue, Gold: Courage, etc.
In the book’s introduction, she writes that light is made from atoms that get excited. “When an atom absorbs energy, the electrons extend upward to a higher position. The electrons become so excited they have to move back to their neutral location where they stabilize, and in return, give back the energy that was absorbed. The flashes of light we see are the result of photons, a collection of the energy given back from the electron.”
And in relation to the spiritual realm, she wants people to get as excited about their personal light as the atoms get when producing physical light.
“As Christians, we should be able to absorb the light of life given to us by Jesus Christ and be able to share that precious gift with others.” she said.
In the book she calls on many of her own experiences. There is a time when she loses a job. a time when her son is diagnosed with meningitis, a time when the family is faced with prejudice, a time when she finds a young unknown cancer victim sitting on her front steps crying.
The stories on spiritual living, how she uses faith in each instance, is the bulk of her first book.
“Your faith has to be present even when there is no evidence that things are going to work out,” she writes in the book.
“When you meet people whose spiritual lights are out, marriage problems, health problems, financial problems, whatever the darkness that is trying to keep them in, you have to extend yourself and become a light for that person,” she said.
Bowman said it was not easy writing the book. “Sometimes, I would be crying on my way home from work, but I knew it was something I had to do, and it is a blessing for me,” she said. “I hope it will be a blessing to others.”
