Church Calendar

Columbus
Canaan Baptist
2835 Branton Woods Dr. Annual Womens Conference. 10 a.m. March 24 and 10:45 a.m. March 25. $25 donation includes lunch. 706-561-7618
Riverview Baptist
Never miss a local story.
132 30th Ave. Mens and Womens Day Program 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Marshal Greg Countryman.
Rose Hill Memorial Baptist
1301 22nd St. Family and Friends Day 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest minister will be Rev. Thaddeus Spencer of New Providence Baptist Church. 706-324-1405
St. Thomas Episcopal
2100 Hilton Ave. Yard/rummage sale. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Items for sale include: household goods, clothing, furniture, toys, books, artwork, etc. Open to the public. 706-332-3303
Phenix City
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist
3696 Crawford Rd. Hwy. 80. Annual Womens Day 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Speaker will be Sister Arkather Davis. sanquita.alexamder@cv.edu
Around the Valley
1848 Historic Zion Church
Talbotton, Ga. Special service with music. 4 p.m. Sunday. Debbie Anderson, member of St. Thomas Episcopal and Music Director of the Springer will chant “Evenson”. Tony Barrett, organist from St. Andrew’s, Fort Valley, will play the organ and arrange other music. The original Bible, prayer book and Eucharist Set will be on display. djohn57@bellsouth.net
Bluff Springs CME
Talbotton, Ga. Womens Day 2 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker Minister Vickie Taylor, New Life Community Church. Attire: black with diamonds and pearls as accessories.
Comments