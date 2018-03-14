Religion

Church Calendar

March 14, 2018 12:17 PM

Columbus

Canaan Baptist

2835 Branton Woods Dr. Annual Womens Conference. 10 a.m. March 24 and 10:45 a.m. March 25. $25 donation includes lunch. 706-561-7618

Riverview Baptist

132 30th Ave. Mens and Womens Day Program 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Marshal Greg Countryman.

Rose Hill Memorial Baptist

1301 22nd St. Family and Friends Day 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest minister will be Rev. Thaddeus Spencer of New Providence Baptist Church. 706-324-1405

St. Thomas Episcopal

2100 Hilton Ave. Yard/rummage sale. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Items for sale include: household goods, clothing, furniture, toys, books, artwork, etc. Open to the public. 706-332-3303

Phenix City

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist

3696 Crawford Rd. Hwy. 80. Annual Womens Day 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Speaker will be Sister Arkather Davis. sanquita.alexamder@cv.edu

Around the Valley

1848 Historic Zion Church

Talbotton, Ga. Special service with music. 4 p.m. Sunday. Debbie Anderson, member of St. Thomas Episcopal and Music Director of the Springer will chant “Evenson”. Tony Barrett, organist from St. Andrew’s, Fort Valley, will play the organ and arrange other music. The original Bible, prayer book and Eucharist Set will be on display. djohn57@bellsouth.net

Bluff Springs CME

Talbotton, Ga. Womens Day 2 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker Minister Vickie Taylor, New Life Community Church. Attire: black with diamonds and pearls as accessories.

