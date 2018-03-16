God plays big role in life of 86-year-old volunteer

122 Messiah's Mansion brings Bible to life through life-sized exhibit Pause

175 Stitching for the glory of God at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church

161 FOCUS Thrift Store in Hamilton creates a family atmosphere

75 Video: Interim pastor serves as "temporary shepherd" to Presbyterian churches

115 Video: Phenix City teen shares her faith and talent through music

168 Video: 'Miracle child' following in his family's footsteps

105 Video: House of Mercy helps those in need

376 Columbus pastor describes his vision of Heaven in new book

157 Responses to the execution of Carlton Gary on the grounds of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison