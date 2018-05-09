Church Calendar

Columbus
Greater New Hope Baptist
639 North Star Dr. Women’s Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Ruby Parham.
Greater Shady Grove
3000 12th Ave. 2018 Christian Education Workshop 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Tuesday. Guest facilitator will be Rev. Dr. Sam Davis, Pastor, Beulah Grove Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga. 706-322-7039
Liberty Hill Baptist
6804 Forrest Rd. Evangelistic Ministry 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. 706-561-6778
Around the Valley
Bethlehem Crossroad Baptist
Fort Mitchell, Ala. Annual Mother’s Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Refreshments will be served.
Comments