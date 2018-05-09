Religion

Church Calendar

May 09, 2018 10:08 AM

Columbus

Greater New Hope Baptist

639 North Star Dr. Women’s Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Ruby Parham.

Greater Shady Grove

3000 12th Ave. 2018 Christian Education Workshop 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Tuesday. Guest facilitator will be Rev. Dr. Sam Davis, Pastor, Beulah Grove Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga. 706-322-7039

Liberty Hill Baptist

6804 Forrest Rd. Evangelistic Ministry 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. 706-561-6778

Around the Valley

Bethlehem Crossroad Baptist

Fort Mitchell, Ala. Annual Mother’s Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Refreshments will be served.

