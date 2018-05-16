Church Calendar

Columbus
Greater New Hope Baptist
639 North Star Dr. Womens Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Ruby Parham will be guest.
Mount Gilead AME
8444 Fortson Rd. Annual Women’s Day Celebration 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Dr. Gina Radney Daise, First Lady Grant Chapel AME Church, Columbus. 706-604-4146
New Providence Baptist
5214 14th Ave. GMBC 4th District Laymen 5th Annual One Night Revival and service of the Lord’s Supper 6:45 p.m. Monday. 706-577-0942
Phenix City
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist
3694 Hwy. 80 W. Crawford Rd. 100 Women in Red and 100 Men in Black 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Rev. Curtis Bishop. 334-297-8451
Around the Valley
Friendship Baptist
Hwy. 431 S., Villula, Ala. Annual Youth and Young Adult Program 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Minister Terrance Knowles, Bethlehem Crossroad Baptist, Ft. Mitchell, Ala. Guests will be Miniser Terrence Knowles, Bethelehem Crossroad Baptist, Ft. Mitchell, Ala. 334-855-3506
Mt. Olive Baptist
5435 Ga. Hwy. 315, Fortson, Ga. Fish Fry, Car Wash and Hot Dog sale. 10 a.m. Saturday. 706-304-2587
St. Luke AME
1308 Auburn St., Opelika, Ala. Spring Revival 7 p.m. nightly May 21-23. Guest evangelist will be Rev. Edward Lane, Pastor, Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, Opelika. ministermoniquesummers@yahoo.com
St. Peter AME
Seale, Ala. Family and Friends Day 2 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Rev. Dr. Isaac Hudson, Pastor of the Nichols Capel AMC of Phenix City. 706-562-1877
