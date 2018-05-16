Religion

Church Calendar

May 16, 2018 11:15 AM

Columbus

Greater New Hope Baptist

639 North Star Dr. Womens Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Ruby Parham will be guest.

Mount Gilead AME

8444 Fortson Rd. Annual Women’s Day Celebration 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Dr. Gina Radney Daise, First Lady Grant Chapel AME Church, Columbus. 706-604-4146

New Providence Baptist

5214 14th Ave. GMBC 4th District Laymen 5th Annual One Night Revival and service of the Lord’s Supper 6:45 p.m. Monday. 706-577-0942

Phenix City

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist

3694 Hwy. 80 W. Crawford Rd. 100 Women in Red and 100 Men in Black 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Rev. Curtis Bishop. 334-297-8451

Around the Valley

Friendship Baptist

Hwy. 431 S., Villula, Ala. Annual Youth and Young Adult Program 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Minister Terrance Knowles, Bethlehem Crossroad Baptist, Ft. Mitchell, Ala. Guests will be Miniser Terrence Knowles, Bethelehem Crossroad Baptist, Ft. Mitchell, Ala. 334-855-3506

Mt. Olive Baptist

5435 Ga. Hwy. 315, Fortson, Ga. Fish Fry, Car Wash and Hot Dog sale. 10 a.m. Saturday. 706-304-2587

St. Luke AME

1308 Auburn St., Opelika, Ala. Spring Revival 7 p.m. nightly May 21-23. Guest evangelist will be Rev. Edward Lane, Pastor, Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, Opelika. ministermoniquesummers@yahoo.com

St. Peter AME

Seale, Ala. Family and Friends Day 2 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Rev. Dr. Isaac Hudson, Pastor of the Nichols Capel AMC of Phenix City. 706-562-1877

