Religion

Church Calendar

June 06, 2018 01:22 PM

Columbus

Corinth Missionary Baptist

4909 12th Ave. Annual Youth Day Celebration 11 a.m. Sunday. 706-325-4309

Glory to God Ministries

2217 Laurel Dr., Suite 6. Dressing for Battle 4 p.m. Saturday. 706-718-4477

Greater Shady Grove

3000 12th Ave. Youth Day 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker Rev. Dontravious Simmons, Youth and College Pastor at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Albany, Ga. 706-322-7039

Green Hill Missionary Baptist

4177 Milgen Rd. Deacon and Deaconess Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Rev. Joseph McKelton and Central Baptist Church will be the guests. 706-561-5406

Liberty Hill Baptist

6804 Forrest Road. Fourth District Evangelistic Ministry Meeting 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. 706-561-6778

Mt. Pleasant Baptist

3601 Youmans St. 129th Church Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Dr. Patrick Brown Pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. 706-644-3101

Revelation Missionary Baptist

203 R. C. Allen Dr. Youth Day Program 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker is Dr. Jake Golden. A pizza party will follow. 706-682-2089

Word of Truth Outreach Ministries

1493 Cusseta Ave. 4th Church Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Pastor Mattie Gibbons of Holy Light Deliverance. 706-536-3332

Phenix City

Franchise Missionary Baptist

1000 Dillingham St. East Alabama Missionary Baptist Progressive Association Congress of Christian Education presents Ms. Junior and Ms. World Pageant. Moderated by Dr. Charles Kelly. 7 p.m. Sunday. 334-298-2491

Gaines Chapel AME

911 Dillingham St. Children’s Day 2 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Andria June Horne. Vacation Bible School 6 p.m.-8 p.m. nightly Monday-Wednesday. gaineschapelame@bellsouth.net

Around the Valley

Central Missionary Baptist

587 Central Church Rd., Ellerslie, Ga. Annual Youth Day. 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Minister DeMarcus Smith. 706-587-3236

Fellowship Assembly of God

619 Lee Rd. Smiths, Ala. Revival with Cowboy Preacher William Nichols from Nashville, Tenn. 7 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday. 706-604-0463

Friendship Baptist

Hwy. 431 S., Villula, Ala. Annual Ushers Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Pastor Keith James and The County Line Missionary Baptist Church of Eufaula, Ala. 334-855-3506

Hopewell Baptist

13400 Upatoi Lane, Upatoi, Ga. Family and Friends Picnic 11 a.m. Saturday. Free to the public. Vacation Bible School 6:30 p.m. June 11-13. 706-563-8878

Macedonia District Missionary Baptist

917 Oswichee Road, Seale, Ala. Christian Leadership School Summer Semester 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 16 and June 23. Registration free for District Association Church Members and $10 for non-members. Four COPP certified classes. 706-366-1051

Mt. Mariah Missionary Baptist

Pittsview, Ala. Revival 7:30 p.m. nightly Monday-Friday. Guest will be Bishop James Fears, Saint Ellis Full Gospel Church, Opelika, Ala. 334-667-0205

Mt. Olive Baptist

5435 Ga. Hwy. 315, Fortson, Ga. Auxiliary Day 11 a.m. Sunday. All auxiliaries welcome. 706-304-2584

