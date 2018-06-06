Church Calendar

Columbus
Corinth Missionary Baptist
4909 12th Ave. Annual Youth Day Celebration 11 a.m. Sunday. 706-325-4309
Glory to God Ministries
2217 Laurel Dr., Suite 6. Dressing for Battle 4 p.m. Saturday. 706-718-4477
Greater Shady Grove
3000 12th Ave. Youth Day 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker Rev. Dontravious Simmons, Youth and College Pastor at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Albany, Ga. 706-322-7039
Green Hill Missionary Baptist
4177 Milgen Rd. Deacon and Deaconess Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Rev. Joseph McKelton and Central Baptist Church will be the guests. 706-561-5406
Liberty Hill Baptist
6804 Forrest Road. Fourth District Evangelistic Ministry Meeting 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. 706-561-6778
Mt. Pleasant Baptist
3601 Youmans St. 129th Church Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Dr. Patrick Brown Pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. 706-644-3101
Revelation Missionary Baptist
203 R. C. Allen Dr. Youth Day Program 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker is Dr. Jake Golden. A pizza party will follow. 706-682-2089
Word of Truth Outreach Ministries
1493 Cusseta Ave. 4th Church Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Pastor Mattie Gibbons of Holy Light Deliverance. 706-536-3332
Phenix City
Franchise Missionary Baptist
1000 Dillingham St. East Alabama Missionary Baptist Progressive Association Congress of Christian Education presents Ms. Junior and Ms. World Pageant. Moderated by Dr. Charles Kelly. 7 p.m. Sunday. 334-298-2491
Gaines Chapel AME
911 Dillingham St. Children’s Day 2 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Andria June Horne. Vacation Bible School 6 p.m.-8 p.m. nightly Monday-Wednesday. gaineschapelame@bellsouth.net
Around the Valley
Central Missionary Baptist
587 Central Church Rd., Ellerslie, Ga. Annual Youth Day. 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Minister DeMarcus Smith. 706-587-3236
Fellowship Assembly of God
619 Lee Rd. Smiths, Ala. Revival with Cowboy Preacher William Nichols from Nashville, Tenn. 7 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday. 706-604-0463
Friendship Baptist
Hwy. 431 S., Villula, Ala. Annual Ushers Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Pastor Keith James and The County Line Missionary Baptist Church of Eufaula, Ala. 334-855-3506
Hopewell Baptist
13400 Upatoi Lane, Upatoi, Ga. Family and Friends Picnic 11 a.m. Saturday. Free to the public. Vacation Bible School 6:30 p.m. June 11-13. 706-563-8878
Macedonia District Missionary Baptist
917 Oswichee Road, Seale, Ala. Christian Leadership School Summer Semester 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 16 and June 23. Registration free for District Association Church Members and $10 for non-members. Four COPP certified classes. 706-366-1051
Mt. Mariah Missionary Baptist
Pittsview, Ala. Revival 7:30 p.m. nightly Monday-Friday. Guest will be Bishop James Fears, Saint Ellis Full Gospel Church, Opelika, Ala. 334-667-0205
Mt. Olive Baptist
5435 Ga. Hwy. 315, Fortson, Ga. Auxiliary Day 11 a.m. Sunday. All auxiliaries welcome. 706-304-2584
Comments