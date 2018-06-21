Religion

Church Calendar

June 21, 2018 11:43 AM

Columbus

Central Baptist

8303 Whitesville Rd. Mark Trammell Quartet 6 p.m. Saturday. Love offering will be received. pat@cbccolumbus.com

Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist

3000 12th Ave. 150th Anniversary and Claflin Homecoming Jubilee. 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Richard Jessie, Executive Director for the Restoration of Claflin, will bring the message. 706-393-9393

Greater Ward Chapel AME

1330 Talbotton Rd. 121st Anniversary Celebration 10:45 a.m. Service; 3 p.m. Guest preacher Rev. Conitras Houston from Trinity AME, Atlanta, Ga.; and 7 p.m. Revival-all on Sunday. 706-324-6944

Rose Hill Memorial Baptist

1301 22nd St. 128th Church Anniversary and 38th Homecoming. 2 p.m. Sunday. Guest preacher will be Rev. Michael Sherman, Wynnton Hill Baptist. 706-324-1405

St. James Missionary Baptist

5214 St. James St. 4th District’s “Four Gospel Writers” 6:30 p.m. Monday. 706-687-6420

Sweetwater Community Baptist

6640 Buena Vista Rd. 34th Church Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 706-322-3992

Phenix City

Bethel AME

105 Hwy. 165 Womens Day 11 a.m. Saturday with Roslyn Giles; 11 a.m. Sunday with Dee Armstrong and 3 p.m. with guest speaker Rev. Sherita Seawright.

Franchise Missionary Baptist

1000 Dillingham St. 79th Usher Anniversary, 59th Junior Usher Ministry and 31st Year of the Nurses Ministry 3 p.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Dr. L.K. Pendleton, Pastor, St. Mary’s Road United Methodist Church.

Gospel Singing Center

Gospel Jubilettes Fruit of the Spirit 4 p.m. Sunday. Guest speakers will be Bishop Bobby Cox, Rev. Jerome Cannon, Rev. Carl Hubbard, Deacon Johnnie Jones, Deacon Samuel Thomas and Deacon Joseph Walden. 334-297-2479

Mt. Mariah Baptist

1403 Third St. Summer Revival 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Friday. Monday and Tuesday will be nights of Prayer and the Rev. Adrian Chester will preach Wednesday-Friday. 334-480-0318

New Beginnings Fellowship

3632 Hwy. 80 W. Benefit Singing 6 p.m. Sunday. For Cody Thomason and his family. Thomason was hurt in an accident sustaining a severe head injury. He is in the hospital in Atlanta. There will also be a hotdog dinner sold and served at 4:30 p.m. for $5 plate. Featuring The Seekers Quartet, Ricky Davis and Shelby Greathouse. 706-662-5049.

Around the Valley

Antioch Missionary Baptist

Fort Mitchell, Ala. Revival Services 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Friday. Guest speaker will be Pastor Wash Williams from Mt. Canaan Baptist, Cottonton, Ala. www.antiochmbcfm.org.

Bethlehem Crossroad Baptist

Fort Mitchell, Ala. Family and Friends Day 11 a.m. Sunday.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist

Hatchechubee, Ala. Fourth Pastoral Appreciation for Rev. and Mrs. Billy Drakes, Sr. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Dr. Eddie Hunter, Pastor of the Miracle Baptist Church, Alexander City, Ala., President of the North East District State Convention of Alabama. Dinner will be served.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist

930 Oswichee Rd., Seale, Ala. Homecoming 11 a.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Rev. Dr. Hazel Wyatt Wilson of Savannah, Ga. 334-855-9151

New Hope Baptist

25 New Hope Rd., Holy Trinity, Ala. Initial Sermon of Minister Maria McGruder. 3 p.m. Sunday.

Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist

4434 Sandfort Rd. Family and Friends Day The Old-Fashion Way. 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest pastor Jerry Dowdell, Antioch Baptist, Opelika, Ala. 334-298-6458

Providence Missionary Baptist

33 Providence Church Rd., Seale. Annual Womens Day Observance 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Dr. Brenda Carter Taylor, M.D., practicing gynecologist and Trustee, The World Unlimited International Ministry Church, Birmingham, Ala.

Rehobeth Baptist

451 Preston Rd., Cataula, Ga. Senior Choir celebrates their 56th Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Chris Godwin and the Nazareth Baptist Church Male Choir. 706-322-5730.

St. Peter AME

5295 Sandfort Rd., Seale. Youth Day, 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest will be Master Jaylin Alexander. Terry.W.Mccoy@usps.gov.

Shady Grove AME Zion

464 Shady Grove Rd., Hurtsboro, Ala. Family and Friends Celebration Day. 4 p.m. Sunday. Special guests will be the Rev. Joe Benton and the St. Mark Church of Opelika, Ala.

Uchee Chapel AME

4579 Sandford Rd., Seale. Mens Day Program: 100 Men in Black and White 2 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Michael Miller and St. Peter Male Choir, Seale.

