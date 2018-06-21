Church Calendar

Columbus
Central Baptist
8303 Whitesville Rd. Mark Trammell Quartet 6 p.m. Saturday. Love offering will be received. pat@cbccolumbus.com
Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist
3000 12th Ave. 150th Anniversary and Claflin Homecoming Jubilee. 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Richard Jessie, Executive Director for the Restoration of Claflin, will bring the message. 706-393-9393
Greater Ward Chapel AME
1330 Talbotton Rd. 121st Anniversary Celebration 10:45 a.m. Service; 3 p.m. Guest preacher Rev. Conitras Houston from Trinity AME, Atlanta, Ga.; and 7 p.m. Revival-all on Sunday. 706-324-6944
Rose Hill Memorial Baptist
1301 22nd St. 128th Church Anniversary and 38th Homecoming. 2 p.m. Sunday. Guest preacher will be Rev. Michael Sherman, Wynnton Hill Baptist. 706-324-1405
St. James Missionary Baptist
5214 St. James St. 4th District’s “Four Gospel Writers” 6:30 p.m. Monday. 706-687-6420
Sweetwater Community Baptist
6640 Buena Vista Rd. 34th Church Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 706-322-3992
Phenix City
Bethel AME
105 Hwy. 165 Womens Day 11 a.m. Saturday with Roslyn Giles; 11 a.m. Sunday with Dee Armstrong and 3 p.m. with guest speaker Rev. Sherita Seawright.
Franchise Missionary Baptist
1000 Dillingham St. 79th Usher Anniversary, 59th Junior Usher Ministry and 31st Year of the Nurses Ministry 3 p.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Dr. L.K. Pendleton, Pastor, St. Mary’s Road United Methodist Church.
Gospel Singing Center
Gospel Jubilettes Fruit of the Spirit 4 p.m. Sunday. Guest speakers will be Bishop Bobby Cox, Rev. Jerome Cannon, Rev. Carl Hubbard, Deacon Johnnie Jones, Deacon Samuel Thomas and Deacon Joseph Walden. 334-297-2479
Mt. Mariah Baptist
1403 Third St. Summer Revival 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Friday. Monday and Tuesday will be nights of Prayer and the Rev. Adrian Chester will preach Wednesday-Friday. 334-480-0318
New Beginnings Fellowship
3632 Hwy. 80 W. Benefit Singing 6 p.m. Sunday. For Cody Thomason and his family. Thomason was hurt in an accident sustaining a severe head injury. He is in the hospital in Atlanta. There will also be a hotdog dinner sold and served at 4:30 p.m. for $5 plate. Featuring The Seekers Quartet, Ricky Davis and Shelby Greathouse. 706-662-5049.
Around the Valley
Antioch Missionary Baptist
Fort Mitchell, Ala. Revival Services 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Friday. Guest speaker will be Pastor Wash Williams from Mt. Canaan Baptist, Cottonton, Ala. www.antiochmbcfm.org.
Bethlehem Crossroad Baptist
Fort Mitchell, Ala. Family and Friends Day 11 a.m. Sunday.
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist
Hatchechubee, Ala. Fourth Pastoral Appreciation for Rev. and Mrs. Billy Drakes, Sr. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Dr. Eddie Hunter, Pastor of the Miracle Baptist Church, Alexander City, Ala., President of the North East District State Convention of Alabama. Dinner will be served.
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist
930 Oswichee Rd., Seale, Ala. Homecoming 11 a.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Rev. Dr. Hazel Wyatt Wilson of Savannah, Ga. 334-855-9151
New Hope Baptist
25 New Hope Rd., Holy Trinity, Ala. Initial Sermon of Minister Maria McGruder. 3 p.m. Sunday.
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist
4434 Sandfort Rd. Family and Friends Day The Old-Fashion Way. 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest pastor Jerry Dowdell, Antioch Baptist, Opelika, Ala. 334-298-6458
Providence Missionary Baptist
33 Providence Church Rd., Seale. Annual Womens Day Observance 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Dr. Brenda Carter Taylor, M.D., practicing gynecologist and Trustee, The World Unlimited International Ministry Church, Birmingham, Ala.
Rehobeth Baptist
451 Preston Rd., Cataula, Ga. Senior Choir celebrates their 56th Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Chris Godwin and the Nazareth Baptist Church Male Choir. 706-322-5730.
St. Peter AME
5295 Sandfort Rd., Seale. Youth Day, 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest will be Master Jaylin Alexander. Terry.W.Mccoy@usps.gov.
Shady Grove AME Zion
464 Shady Grove Rd., Hurtsboro, Ala. Family and Friends Celebration Day. 4 p.m. Sunday. Special guests will be the Rev. Joe Benton and the St. Mark Church of Opelika, Ala.
Uchee Chapel AME
4579 Sandford Rd., Seale. Mens Day Program: 100 Men in Black and White 2 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Michael Miller and St. Peter Male Choir, Seale.
