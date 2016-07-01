About 10,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Columbus for annual convention

It is common to see members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses denomination walking in local neighborhoods and knocking on doors as they seek to spread their message.
For two weekends, they are asking people to come visit them at the Columbus Civic Center.
“It’s not about conversion,” said Don Stenson of Columbus, the convention coordinator. “We just want people to come hear practical applications to help them get through life.”
The Jehovah’s Witnesses annual convention began Friday and will continue today and Sunday. The free event will also be held July 8-10.
About 9,400 people are expected to attend, with more than 7,000 of that number coming from out of town. Members of the faith will be coming from the Northern Florida Panhandle, Southwest Georgia and East Alabama.
“Through the years, we have had several people attend who just wanted to see what we are all about,” Stenson said. “And we are glad to have them.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses have been meeting in Columbus since 1998, said Stenson, except for one year when the international convention was held in Atlanta.
And the city is glad that they do.
Peter Bowden, president and CEO of the Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the Bible-based convention lasting over two weekends is an “important piece of business” for Columbus as Jehovah’s Witnesses fill hotels and restaurants.
“They have been coming here a long time,” Bowden said. “We have a great relationship, and there is a big economic impact.”
“Even the people who live here eat at restaurants,” Stenson said. “Nobody cooks at convention time.”
Stenson said with new restaurants and hotels, Columbus is more inviting than ever.
“The folks at the Civic Center are great,” he said. “They bend over backwards for us.”
Activities begin at 9:20 a.m. each day. They last until around 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
There is a lunch break but no food is served.
The theme of this year’s program is “Remain Loyal to Jehovah!”
“Jesus Christ was always loyal to his heavenly father Jehovah, and this created a close and loving relationship between them. As Christians we strive to imitate Jesus Christ in all things and this ‘Remain Loyal to Jehovah!’ convention will examine Jesus’ example of loyalty to his father Jehovah God as outlined in the Bible. It will emphasize how all of us, regardless of our background, lifestyle or religion, can develop stronger relationships with our friends, family and most importantly our heavenly father Jehovah God,” said convention spokesman William Goodman.
A highlight next Friday will be a public talk at 9:40 a.m. entitled “Jehovah Deserves Undivided Loyalty.”
Today and next Saturday at 3:25 p.m., a feature-length video, “Hope For What We Do Not See,” will be presented, which Goodman said will be encouraging for young and old alike.
On both Sundays at 11:20 a.m., there will be a public Bible discourse, “When Will Loyal Love Triumph Over Hatred?” and at 1:50 p.m. a feature-length film, “Oh, Jehovah I Trust in You,” examines how Jehovah delivers loyal ones like King Hezekiah from their enemies.
Worldwide there are more than 8 million members of the denomination, and Jehovah’s Witnesses are conducting 417 conventions in the United States. Stenson said there are about 1,800 Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Columbus-Phenix City area. He said there are 18 congregations.
“We keep congregations small so people receive more personal attention. We are in the people business,” he said.
Congregations are financed by voluntary donations. No collections are taken at meetings and members are required to tithe.
“We have no paid clergy and nobody gets any money for going to houses,” Stenson said.
A body of elders lead each congregation and rotate conducting services and delivering lectures.
A major difference between Jehovah’s Witnesses and other Christian denominations is that Jehovah’s Witnesses recognize Jesus as the son of God but don’t believe Jesus and God to be the same.
“We believe the only hope for mankind is through the sacrifice of Jesus,” Stenson said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
