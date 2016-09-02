Hardaway High Class of ‘67
The first Hardaway graduating class (1967) is planning a 50-year reunion. Classmates are asked to contact Jim Railey at railey.jim@gmail.com or Geri Paul Regnier at regnier_michael@knology.net.
Spencer Alumni Association
4 p.m. second Sundays, Burger King on Wynnton Road. All Spencer graduates are invited to attend. 706-561-5868 or 706-325-3458; flewellens@yahoo.com or jlstantheman1@mchsi.com.
