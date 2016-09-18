Sunday Interview: Global War on Terrorism memorial to be built on grounds of the National Infantry Museum

Greg Camp,president of the National Infantry Museum Foundation, talks about the Global War on Terrorism memorial that will be constructed on the grounds of the National Infantry Museum.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

"Where's your attorney?" Hearing postponed for suspect in Labor Day barbecue killing

The preliminary hearing for the man suspected of killing a Northside High School janitor at a Labor Day barbecue was postponed. Merrick Emory Redding, 51, was scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday at 9 a.m. The judge postponed the hearing until Wednesday at 9 a.m. Redding turned himself in to Columbus police Monday night. He is accused of striking Joseph Davis unconscious at a Labor Day barbecue on Bond Avenue. Davis, 47, was taken to Midtown Medical Center and later airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where he was treated for intercranial bleeding. He died the next morning.

Latest News

Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

Staff Sgt. John Joss is one of the four active-duty Army soldiers who is about to compete in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. As a result of an ambush in Iraq, he lost a portion of his leg in 2007. But he decided to keep serving. Joss said a U.S. Marksmanship soldier inspired him to represent the nation and shoot competitively while he was undergoing rehabilitation. After he started competitive shooting, he rose up quickly to international stages, winning fifth place in 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 at the 2013 World Cup. He also won a silver medal for 50m Rifle Prone SH1 at the 2015 IPC World Cup. This time, Joss aims for the gold medal at the Paralympics. “If you are not going there to win, you shouldn’t be going,” he said. He will compete in 10m Air Rifle Prone on Sep. 10 and Mixed 50m Rifle Prone on Sept. 14.

