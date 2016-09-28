State Superintendent shares thoughts on new federal education law

Richard Woods discussed the new federal education law, the Every Student Succeeds Act, during a recent visit to the Ledger-Enquirer.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Injured officer gets surprise visit from brothers in blue and signed football from college football program

Alabama law enforcement officers joined forces with Willie Slater, head football coach at Tuskegee University, to lend support, offer encouragement, and deliver a signed football from Tuskegee University to Sgt. Robert Lambert of Phenix City Police Department, who recently was injured on duty while escorting the Tuskegee football team after the Whitewater Classic football game in Phenix City.

Latest News

Sideline Superstars: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

Aaliyah Redding, a ninth-grader at Shaw High School, said she has loved cheerleading since she was little. Despite her disability, she wants to prove that she can cheer as others do. She has passed every tryout since sixth grade, and now she is a cheerleader at Shaw. Her teammates say that Redding brings positive energy and new moves. Her coach, Katrina Shingles, jokes that Redding is the “team bully" since she leads the team and keeps everyone in line.

Editor's Choice Videos