September 29, 2016 8:18 PM

South Dakota flu vaccination rate tops nation's

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota's overall flu vaccination rate continues to be the highest in the nation for the third straight year.

The office of Gov. Dennis Daugaard says 56.9 percent of South Dakota residents were vaccinated against the flu during the 2015-2016 season. The office says data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the state's rate topped the nation's, which was 45.7 percent.

Daugaard says the state's ranking is a "well-earned pat on the back for the doctors, nurses and other providers who promote vaccination." He says South Dakotans also deserve credit for taking the flu seriously.

The CDC recommends yearly flu vaccinations for anyone over the age of six months.

