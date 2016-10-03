News

October 3, 2016 4:43 AM

China regulators fine OSI Group $3.6M in 2014 meat scandal

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

Shanghai regulators have fined former McDonald's and KFC China supplier OSI Group's local units more than $3.6 million for selling expired meat in a fast food safety scandal that erupted two years ago.

The Shanghai Municipal Food and Drug Administration said in a notice posted on its website Monday that district market regulators fined Shanghai Husi Food about 17 million yuan ($2.5 million).

Husi parent OSI Group's China office was hit with a separate fine of 7.3 million yuan ($1.1 million).

The penalties come after a Shanghai court ruled in February that two local units of Aurora, Illinois-based OSI sold out-of-date chicken and beef. The court had earlier fined the subsidiaries 2.4 million yuan and sentenced 10 employees to prison, including an Australian citizen.

Related content

News

Comments

Videos

New houses bring purrs and meows from furry residents

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos