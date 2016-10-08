Sunday Interview: Jim Morpeth reflects on beginning of Country's Barbecue

Kelvin "K.T." Thomas, along with Jimmy "Pie" Jackson and Henry Buck have been working this week marking the field at A.J. McClung memorial Stadium in Columbus to prepare it for this this weekend's game between Tuskegee and Morehouse. Thomas said they began measuring to get dimensions Monday, began painting the field on Thursday and were putting the finishing touches on the field Friday. Thomas's company, named Colors on Grass, also does this type of work for other games such as the upcoming Fountain City Classic between Albany State and Fort Valley State.