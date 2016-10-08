Sunday Interview: Jim Morpeth reflects on beginning of Country's Barbecue

Jim Morepth reflects on the founding of Country's Barbecue, how he got the idea for the business, and his customers' loyalty.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Painter preps field for annual football classic

Kelvin "K.T." Thomas, along with Jimmy "Pie" Jackson and Henry Buck have been working this week marking the field at A.J. McClung memorial Stadium in Columbus to prepare it for this this weekend's game between Tuskegee and Morehouse. Thomas said they began measuring to get dimensions Monday, began painting the field on Thursday and were putting the finishing touches on the field Friday. Thomas's company, named Colors on Grass, also does this type of work for other games such as the upcoming Fountain City Classic between Albany State and Fort Valley State.

News

Hurricane Matthew: Ficus to blame for early power outage

Some Miami Shores residents found themselves without power much earlier than expected due to a large ficus tree from the Miami Shores Golf Course being uprooted very early Thursday afternoon. Dr. Charles Southerland, who lives across from the golf course along NE 101st St in Miami Shores, says the huge tree came crashing down around 1pm, taking with it the power lines for his whole block.

News

Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

Luis Hernandez-Gonzalez is facing money laundering and marijuana trafficking charges after Miami-Dade police found $22 million stuffed in buckets inside his Miami Lakes home in June. His lawyers, Philip Reizenstein and Frank Gaviria, this week offered a preview of their defense. The trial is set for November.

Weather

Hurricane Matthew: Meet the interpreter for the deaf you've seen on TV

You may have seen him on television or the internet – standing next to Gov. Nikki Haley and other S.C. officials this week as they discuss Hurricane Matthew — his hands and arms moving in rapid, calculated motions. Jason Hurdich, a nationally certified deaf interpreter, has been sharing with deaf S.C. residents what they need to know about the approaching storm and the state’s plans.

Local

Professor: "It's a pretty cool feeling" to receive patent for "the system"

A team of Columbus State University researchers in the TSYS School of Computer Science developed software that produced a new tool for training military and emergency personnel to make good decisions. It’s called the Cognitive Map-based Tactical Decision Support System. The official patent name is CMDST (Cognitive Map-based Decision Simulation for Training).

Editor's Choice Videos