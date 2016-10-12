Candidates spar over experience in Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk race

A local minister and a Columbus attorney are the two candidates vying for Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk.
Ann Hardman, a Democrat, is chief executive officer of three ministries based in Columbus and in her hometown of Asheville, N.C. She beat incumbent Superior Court Clerk Linda Pierce 60 to 40 in a May primary.
Mike Garner is a local criminal defense lawyer who as worked in Columbus for 40 years. He’s challenging Hardman as a write-in candidate. There’s no Republican in the race.
Garner, 70, entered the race after the primary. He had hoped to run as an Independent, but he ran out of time to collect 5,000 signatures. A lawsuit that he filed challenging the constitutionality of the signature requirement was thrown out because the deadline for signatures passed before a hearing could be scheduled, he said Wednesday.
Garner cited Hardman’s lack of court experience as his reason for running. He attributed her victory to backlash against Linda Pierce, who is among four elected officials suing the city over budgets. He said he has extensive experience working with the Superior Court, which makes him the best candidate running for the position.
“The key issue is that my opponent is unqualified to be the clerk,” he said. “... And only a legal person with a lot of legal knowledge and experience can handle that job.
“The clerk is the one who runs the court system in Columbus,” he said. “And my opponent is, of course, a minister and she is running because she was brought in to unseat Linda Pierce over the lawsuit.”
But Hardman, 59, said she worked in corporate America for many years and has the leadership and interpersonal skills needed for the job.
“I have 24 plus years in the community working with people,” she said. “One of the things I think people don’t realize is in church when you lead people, you don’t pay them to follow you. You kind of lead by influence, and I believe I have a great opportunity to do that.
“Years ago, I worked at Pratt & Whitney and I was an administrator for 15 engineers and then I moved up and was administrator for one of the vice presidents,” she said. “And then I worked in the banking industry for 10 plus years where I handled customer service and finance, and I believe (those are) some of the qualities needed to work in that office.”
Hardman said being an attorney doesn’t make Garner more qualified, and she can do the job.
“You know, most attorneys have administrators that run their offices,” she said. “And as far as running the office, I know I’ll do a good job at that.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Bio
Ann Hardman
Age: 59
Education: Three doctorate degrees from St. Thomas Christian College in Jacksonville, Fla., and Beacon University in Columbus, Georgia.
Experience: Presiding prelate and bishop of Endowed with Power Ministerial Fellowship, where she covers several churches, businesses and ministries. Host of a local television and radio broadcast entitled "Endowed with Power."
Profession: Chief executive officer of Faith Worship Center International in Columbus and River of Life International located in Asheville, N.C.
Mike Garner
Age: 70
Education: Jordan High School graduate, 1964: University of Georgia, political science bachelor’s degree, 1968; University of Georgia Law School degree, 1972
Experience: Launched an ankle monitor program in Columbus to reduce jail overcrowding; won eight death penalty cases as a defense attorney, and worked with the NAACP to stop discrimination in death penalty cases.
Profession: 40 years as a defense attorney in Columbus, sole practitioner.
Comments