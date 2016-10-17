Warrior cab towed away from shooting scene at Parkwood Mobile Home Park

Jake Abernathy, a freshman at Columbus State University, had his head shaved Thursday afternoon during the 10th Annual “Shave to Save” event on CSU's man campus near the Whitley clock tower. The charity event raises money for breast cancer research through the American Cancer Society and is hosted by the Xi-Iota chapter of Kappa Sigma at CSU. Throughout the event, the men of Kappa Sigma, and some of their pledges like Abernathy, shaved their heads to show their support for those battling breast cancer. Kappa Sigma has raised $72,000 over the past nine years from this event and said they hope to raise $15,000 this year.