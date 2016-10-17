Warrior cab towed away from shooting scene at Parkwood Mobile Home Park

A Warrior cab driver was shot and killed early this morning at Parkwood Mobile Home Park at 527 Farr Road. His name has not yet been released.
Local

Pledging to Serve: Students raise money and awareness through "Shave to Save" event

Jake Abernathy, a freshman at Columbus State University, had his head shaved Thursday afternoon during the 10th Annual “Shave to Save” event on CSU's man campus near the Whitley clock tower. The charity event raises money for breast cancer research through the American Cancer Society and is hosted by the Xi-Iota chapter of Kappa Sigma at CSU. Throughout the event, the men of Kappa Sigma, and some of their pledges like Abernathy, shaved their heads to show their support for those battling breast cancer. Kappa Sigma has raised $72,000 over the past nine years from this event and said they hope to raise $15,000 this year.

Latest News

Westville breaks ground to begin move to Columbus

Hoop skirts, hand plows, bonnets. Westville's ground breaking ceremony on Oct.12 offers a sneak peek into the historic living museum. The event marks the beginning of Westville's move to Columbus from Lumpkin, Ga. Historic Westville Executive Director Leo Goodsell estimates the organization would relocate its first building early next year, and open the museum to the public in two years.

Local

New restaurant coming to Historic District

Owners Lori Gilpatrick and Chris Williams bought the old Cafe 222 building in January and have been working to get it right to open as 7th Street Provisions, a Historic District neighborhood restaurant that will blend French and Southern cooking. After months of remodeling, they are prepared to open before the end of the month.

Latest News

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy performs at "Giving Childhood a Chance" fundraiser

Jeff Foxworthy, a stand-up comedian, performed at “Giving Childhood a Chance" fundraising luncheon on Oct. 11 in Columbus. The event is part of an effort to raise money for Our House at Carpenter’s Way, a ministry of The Methodist Home for Children and Youth. The Home provides support to children in Georgia who have been abused and neglected. Foxworthy said that he wants the children to know their circumstances do not define who they are.

