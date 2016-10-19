Utah legislators set to discuss medical marijuana

A Utah legislative committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss whether marijuana should be legal for people with certain medical conditions.
The state has a limited medical marijuana law, but two proposals to expand it died at the state legislature this year.
Medical marijuana proponents have found a new legislative sponsor as they gear up to take another run next year. Republican Rep. Gage Froerer of Huntsville says he plans to sponsor a bill that would help people with a wide array of medical conditions.
Utah already allows a marijuana extract, called cannabidiol, to be used by those with severe epilepsy, as long as they obtain it from other states.
The hearing comes a day after Mike Weinholtz, a Democratic candidate for governor, called for the legalization of medical marijuana after his wife pleaded guilty to misdemeanor pot-possession charges.
